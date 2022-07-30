Delphos PD make an arrest during search, recover drugs and weapons

A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after two children ran to a nearby gas station and reportedly asked for help. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the Circle K gas station on South Main Street at 1:37 a.m. on July 20, when a worker called to report two scared juveniles were seeking help. The girls, both 12 years old, said their mother had threatened them with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO