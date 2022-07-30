Delphos PD make an arrest during search, recover drugs and weapons

www.hometownstations.com
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man arrested on felony weapons charge
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony weapons charge following a traffic stop early Sunday morning just before 3 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police stopped Forest Robinson, 23, after he committed several traffic violations. Officers noticed signs of impairment. Robinson was asked for his driver's license and when he leaned back...
Daily Advocate
12 arrested in Summer Bash drug bust
GREENVILLE – On July 29, the Greenville Police Department with the help from the Darke County Sheriff‘ s Ofﬁce, Union City K9 Unit, Darke County Dog Warden, and Darke County Probation conducted a drug enforcement operation, Summer Bash. During the operation, two search warrants were executed at...
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A traffic stop lead to a felony drug arrest Friday evening just before 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle make an improper turn from North Elm Street onto West Sandusky Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated. Officers identified the driver as Aaron Mertz, 42, of Bellefontaine. He told authorities...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG woman arrested for allegedly threatening children with knife
A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after two children ran to a nearby gas station and reportedly asked for help. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the Circle K gas station on South Main Street at 1:37 a.m. on July 20, when a worker called to report two scared juveniles were seeking help. The girls, both 12 years old, said their mother had threatened them with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff and Perry Twp. first responders hold National Night Out
ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (WLIO) - At the Allen County Fairgrounds, the Sheriff’s Office and the Perry Township Police, Fire and EMS were out in full force for their National Night Out. There was free food and activities for the kids, plus around 150 people laced up their shoes for...
Sidney Daily News
Troy man listed as missing/endangered
TROY – Friends and family of a missing Troy man are hoping the public can help find him. According to the Troy Police Department, concerned family members reported 50-year old Ruben Gonzales missing on Aug. 1 around 9:45 a.m. Family members say he has actually been missing since 7...
hometownstations.com
Man fatally shot by homeowner after breaking into Shelby County residence
SHELBY COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Sidney man is dead after being shot by a homeowner while allegedly breaking into his home on Sunday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. According to the sheriff, around 11 a.m., 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl went to a home in the...
Daily Advocate
Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply
GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply. Nicholas R. Neal, 27, entered a guilty plea via video conference on Monday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Neal was currently serving an intervention sentence for one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
WANE-TV
Armed robbers on the loose – police ask for help
HICKSVILLE, Oh. (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for help finding two men who robbed a gas station early Saturday morning. Police responded to 200 West High Street, the Shell Spee-D-Mart on reports of an armed robbery around 1:34 a.m. Two minutes before, police say two men entered the store, waving guns and demanding cash.
dayton247now.com
Man shot dead after home invasion in Shelby County
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Sidney man was shot after trying to gain entry to a home on Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 2900 block of North Kuther Road, in regards to a man at the front door trying to gain entry to the residence, according to a news release.
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
WANE-TV
Fentanyl, meth, gun found during traffic stop: police
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur arrested two people after a traffic stop turned up drugs including fentanyl as well as a gun and other items. Just after 11 p.m., police were alerted about an “older style pickup” driving recklessly on southbound U.S. 27 near C.R. 850 North.
sidneyoh.com
Pursuit on July 30, 2022
On July 30, 2022, the Sidney Police Department received notification that a white Dodge Charger with Ohio license plate PCTWLV3 had fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) around the 111 mile marker (MM) on I-75 southbound. The vehicle had traveled at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
1 injured in rollover crash; Careflight called
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured in a Darke County crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, one person was injured after their car rolled over by the intersection of Elm Street and Main Street. 49-year-old Todd Clemens was driving his Jeep Liberty east on SR 722 when he […]
WTOL-TV
Armed robbery at Hicksville gas station early Saturday
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Hicksville police are looking for two men they say robbed a gas station early on Saturday morning. At approximately 1:34 a.m. Saturday, the Hicksville Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Shell Spee-D-Mart gas station. Police say minutes before officers arrived, two...
Middle Point man sentenced for evidence tampering in man’s disappearance
VAN WERT — A Middle Point man was sentenced this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison for tampering with evidence in the case of a Van Wert man who disappeared more than six years ago. Dale Gear, 58, was convicted by a...
peakofohio.com
Child Bicyclist hit by car on State Route 366
The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident involving a car and a bicycle Saturday morning just after 11:00. Officers report that 12-year-old Lucas Chamberlin, of Huntsville, was riding his bike on the right shoulder of State Route 366 when he started to cross the road into the path of a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
OSHP pursuit ends in crash on I-75 in Piqua
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews are looking into a pursuit that started in Wapakoneta and ended in a crash in Piqua Saturday. The Sidney Police Department was notified that a white Dodge Charger fled from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) at high speeds near the 111-mile marker (MM) of Interstate 75 southbound.
wfft.com
Police: Two men shot in tow truck on Fort Wayne's Southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two men are at the hospital after police say they were shot while inside a tow truck this evening. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Gaywood Drive and Sherwood Terrace at 4:51 p.m. Officers say they found the men with gunshot wounds. Both...
