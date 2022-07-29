ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

KUOW

A glassy gift shines a new path

In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!

Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:. Not Technically a Sticker... ... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic. Seen In South Lake Union. I'm only upset because I had to look up...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged

Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Pet of the Week: Tide & Bounce

Tide and Bounce are two nearly identical sisters who got their names after rescuers found them in a laundry basket. They're staying with our friends at Meow Cat Rescue in Kirkland and need a loving, forever home!
KIRKLAND, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans

Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
EDMONDS, WA
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Family fun next week in Tacoma

World Tiger Weekend, Mini Kickers Soccer, Slug Fest, and National Night Out are just a few of the activities going on next week. Check them out here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
TACOMA, WA
parentmap.com

Sammamish National Night Out

6:00pm - 9:00pm - Community Event with Activities (National Night Out) Come enjoy a community event that will feature service vehicles from Police and Fire, food trucks, music and bouncy houses. Then end the evening with an Outdoor Movie on the Plaza.
SAMMAMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!

Seattle - We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

SR 167 HOV lane finally opening

The orange cones on northbound State Route 167 have frustrated drivers for months, but they should disappear in the next few weeks. The cones have been blocking off the new left lane between Sumner and Auburn, leaving drivers frustrated that an open lane is just sitting idle when they are backed up daily. Cara Mitchell with the Washington Department of Transportation said workers are still using that lane to finalize the project. “They’re keeping those cones there because they do have some work they have to take care of in that median barrier,” she said. “The cones give them a work zone and the opportunity to be out there during the day.”
SUMNER, WA
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. LIVE MUSIC. Downtown Summer Sounds Like Add to a...

