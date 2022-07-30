ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Elderly woman rescued from Kentucky flooding, seen in viral photo sitting in 4 feet of water

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUcsd_0gyJYFNT00

A 98-year-old woman was rescued from Kentucky flooding, and is now the subject of a viral photo showing her sitting on her bed surrounded by four feet of water.

Mae Amburgey's granddaughter said her family didn't leave their home because their house had never flooded beyond some water in the basement. Missy Amburgey Crovetti, who lives in Lake County, Illinois, said this time the water rose faster than they were prepared for.

"I go, OK, they have to get out of this house," she recalled.

In the now-viral photo, Amburgey sits on her bed inside her Letcher County, Kentcuky, home Thursday, surrounded by four feet of water. Her uncle and brother were also trapped.

"Jus seeing this 98-year-old, almost 99-year-old woman sitting in the chaos and looking so helpless," she said.

Cell phone video shows their harrowing escape from the home, swimming through a tough current to where crews waited on boats to rescue them.

The images of houses and cars swallowed by floodwater hit close to home for Corvetti as her loved ones, hundreds of miles away, are now left to face the loss of a house that has been in their family for generations.

"She has lived in that house for 73 years," Crovetti said. "The truth of the matter is it's never going to be the same."

Crovetti said the floodwaters have since receded from the home. She said her brother is cleaning but it's going to be a long time before they can return.

Comments / 32

Nurse from WI
3d ago

How horrible for them.. I'm so glad they made it our safe. How heartbreaking to see that video of them floating down the road. My heart goes out to them.

Reply(1)
28
Robin F. Conley
2d ago

I survived a flood while living in West Virginia many years ago. It does something mentally to you years after. When it rains for days you always feel afraid. Prayers for all these families mentally, financially and spiritually. Trust me they will never be the same.

Reply
6
AmericanPatriot
3d ago

Thank you Jesus for saving them!💜 My thoughts and prayers go out for everyone affected by this tragedy!💔💜

Reply
14
Related
actionnews5.com

Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Lake County, IL
County
Letcher County, KY
Lake County, IL
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WSAZ

Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home. According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

(Gray News) - Rescue workers in Kentucky are still trying to find missing people as the death toll continues to rise from catastrophic flooding. Monday morning, it was up to 30. Four of them are siblings, just 8, 5, 4 and 2 years old. Their parents, identified as Amber Smith...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming
wvlt.tv

Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people was arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good Samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Ky. teen saves herself, dog from flood by swimming to nearby rooftop

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - In Eastern Kentucky, a state of emergency has been declared in more than a dozen counties after devastating flooding. A teen in Whitesburg saved herself during Thursday’s flooding by swimming to a neighbor's roof with her dog. 17-year-old Chloe Adams took video as she...
WHITESBURG, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wpde.com

Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding

(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
WBIR

Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
95K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy