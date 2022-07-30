ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Alert Center: Peekskill investigating reports of shots fired

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeE7i_0gyJY4kj00

Peekskill police say they are investigating reports of shots fired Friday.

Police launched an investigation on Main Street near Lapore Park.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man

Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peekskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Peekskill, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatality reported in East Fishkill Taconic crash

EAST FISHKILL – A car crash on the southbound Taconic State Parkway near I-84 and Hosner Mountain Road in East Fishkill Monday afternoon was believed to involve a fatality. A vehicle ran off the road, overturned, went down an embankment, and into water. State Police handled the incident. The...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Newburgh Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. The crash took place in Orange County in Newburgh on Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of South Street and Pierces Road. When officers arrived on the scene they found the 32-year-old Newburgh man unconscious and unresponsive, said the...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy