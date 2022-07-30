ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beto O'Rourke campaigning across Texas amid tightening governor race; Gov. Abbott 'meets with victims' families' in Uvalde

KHOU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.khou.com

Comments / 176

stePHa
4d ago

Beto at 15-year-old, he wrote stories under the name “Psychedelic Warlord” -- including one the narrator's murder spree as part of his goal seeking "the termination of everything that was free and loving." This described the first kill as the murder of two children crossing the street. This happiness was mine by right. I had earned it in my dreams. As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head.” By Beto O’Rourke !!

Reply(17)
64
Evan Lessuk
3d ago

Let's be honest this guy has no business running for anything he's never done anything. trust me I'm from California this guy is bad news. What's strange is they keep doing these news articles about him.

Reply(5)
33
jaright59
3d ago

Nobody will vote for veto. Except beta males, women with green, red, pink, blue and purple hair! Oh and people with those “coexist “ signs on their car!

Reply(1)
51
Related
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Michelle Vallejo Keeps the Progressive Flame Alive in the RGV

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. Michelle Vallejo, a 30-year-old congressional candidate and co-owner of a McAllen-area pulga, would like to be the rain on Republicans’ South Texas parade. Running to represent Congressional District 15—a top pickup target for a GOP hungry to gain ground along the Texas border—Vallejo emerged from a crowded March Democratic primary while running as the field’s most progressive candidate. In late May, she prevailed by a mere 30 votes in a runoff against a moderate opponent.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#East Texas#Politics State#Democrat#Republican
KHOU

Race for Texas Governor heating up with 99 days until Election Day

HOUSTON — With less than 100 days until the November General Election, arguably the biggest race in Texas is heating up. The battle to be governor is close and there are some key issues that could help both sides. As the days wind down to Nov. 8, the passion of each candidate's supporters is still at a fever pitch.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him

As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.
HOUSTON, TX
redriverradio.org

Beto O'Rourke Swings Through East Texas For Town Hall Meetings

BETO IN EAST TEXAS - Texas gubernatorial candidate Democrat Beto O’Rourke has been on the road appearing in town halls across Texas ahead of the November 8th election. Polls show he trails behind Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. The past weekend O’Rourke made a number of visits in East Texas. His talking points to enthusiastic crowds focused on Abortion laws, Healthcare, teacher pay, and gun laws, and economic development in rural Texas Counties. O’Rourke appealed to his supporters to do what they can to get more people to vote citing Gregg County's history of low voter turnout.
TEXAS STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Beto O'Rourke takes his campaign to Beaumont Saturday

BEAUMONT — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke took his campaign for governor to Southeast Texas and was in Beaumont on Saturday. Some recent polling has shown O'Rourke's race against Gov. Greg Abbott tightening. O'Rourke visited a number of Southeast Texas cities and made his way to Beaumont, where he...
BEAUMONT, TX
Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy