ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Nonprofit Hosts Special Event To Connect Homeless With Resources

By McKenzie Gladney
news9.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa Dream Center Host Back-To-School Denim Drive

Woodland Hills Mall is hosting its back-to-school denim drive. The "Do Good With Denim" drive is held in collaboration with the "Tulsa Dream Center." The drive aims to help students in need as they go back to school. Anyone shopping at Woodland hills can drop off any all-denim clothing items...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Saint Francis Health System Employees Reflect On Mass Shooting In June

It's now been two months since the mass shooting that left four people dead in the Natalie Building on Saint Francis' campus. News On 6’s Ashlyn Brothers first talked to a couple of healthcare workers who were in lockdown on June 1. Tuesday they said they're still shaken but...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

EMSACare Enrollment Begins For Tulsa Area Residents

EMSAcare is now holding open enrollment for all Tulsa residents. EMSA said this program is important because it makes sure in a time of need, people are thinking about their health and not how much an EMSA ride will cost. EMSAcare enrollment opens again Monday for anyone in the covered...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
news9.com

Tulsa Zoo Spotlights Elephants For Elephant Awareness Month

Asian elephants are in the spotlight at the Tulsa Zoo in August, as facilities nationwide raise awareness for the species. They hope it'll do something good to preserve them for generations to come. The elephants in the Lost Kingdom at the Tulsa Zoo are three of the 40,000 left in...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Students Graduate From New Child Development Program

Some second and third graders just graduated from a new Tulsa program that takes a different approach to teaching. "Project Teach" launched eight weeks ago. It's a child development program led by retired black educators and focuses on strengthening students' reading skills, as well as their emotional and mental well-being.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Semi-Annual Tulsa Wedding Show Happening This Weekend

The semi-annual Tulsa Wedding Show aims to make planning that special big day a little easier for brides and grooms-to-be. ﻿The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel. Entire wedding parties are invited to meet with more than 100 exhibitors. Both local...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Public Schools Facing Extreme Staffing Shortage

The superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) says the district is facing an extreme staffing shortage ahead of the Fall semester. Doctor Deborah Gist says there are job openings in every single department across the district. She says the statewide teacher shortage is only making hiring more difficult. "We have...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mobile#United Way
news9.com

Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center

Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021. Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Woman Says Apartment Complex Won't Fix Her AC Unit

With more extreme heat expected this week, one Tulsa woman is desperate for help because she says her apartment complex won’t fix her broken AC unit. Hailey Olmstead is frustrated because, she says, management at the Cascades at Southern Hills Apartments have refused all her requests to fix her AC.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
news9.com

Asphalt Project Begins On Stretch Of 96th Street In Owasso

Construction on a busy stretch of 96th Street North in Owasso is expected to get underway on Monday. The City of Owasso says it is a temporary project before permanent repairs happen in 2024. The city says delays to your commute could happen as road crews prepare to lay new...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Arson, Tampering Arrested In Downtown Tulsa

A man has been arrested after Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire inside a hotel linen closet. Firefighters say they put out a fire at the Double Tree Hotel near 7th and Denver downtown Saturday night when sprinklers did not come on. The TFD said it evacuated several floors after...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Residents Near Crime Scene React To Stolen SUV Chase

Law enforcement from several agencies are searching for the people who led Sand Springs police on a high speed chase this afternoon in a stolen SUV. The driver ditched the stolen SUV in some woods along Keystone Lake in Pawnee County, before the three suspects ran off. A quiet stretch...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Early-Morning Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home on Tuesday, according to fire officials. TFD officials say the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Officials say nobody was inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested Following Overnight Pursuit, Hit-And-Run In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said they have arrested two people in connection to a pursuit that happened overnight in Tulsa. Officers said they saw a group of 30 to 40 motorcyclists riding in a street takeover event. Police said they were blocking traffic, popping wheelies and performing other antics as they were...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Three Suspects Identified By Police In Sand Springs High-Speed Pursuit

We're taking a closer look at the route three suspects accused of running from police, then ditching the stolen car and hiding for seven hours, before being arrested Monday. The pursuit started in Sand Springs, went down Highway 97, onto 412 toward the lake, and got up to 90 miles an hour before the driver of the SUV stopped.
SAND SPRINGS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy