Independence, MO

Jo Katherine Miller

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

KMZU

Elizabeth A. (Brown/Brassfield) Vervaecke

Elizabeth A. (Brown/Brassfield) Vervaecke, of Carrollton, Missouri, and formerly of Lincoln, Missouri, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and her dog. Libby lived determinedly and was granted an earthly life of seventy-two years, seven months, and eighteen days. It was a joyous...
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

John H. Warren, Jr.

John H. Warren, Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after a brief illness. John was born the son of John H. and Margaret (Utley) Warren on August 23, 1937. He was united in marriage to Mary Looney on March 21, 1958. John and Mary were married for 64 years.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Freddie “Fred” Joe Wilson

Freddie “Fred” Joe Wilson, 85, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. A family hosted Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 7995 Outer Rd, Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church or American Alzheimer’s Associatoin and may be left in care of Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Freddie and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen laid to rest in Higginsville

HIGGINSVILLE – One of the last Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black pilots, mechanics and others who fought in World War II, was laid to rest in Higginsville Monday. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, James Lloyd Shipley died at age 99 on July 21. Missouri State Highway Patrol motorcycle officers, along with several police agencies and Patriot Guard Riders, provided an escort from Boonville to the Veteran's Cemetery. Shipley was a resident of Tipton, Mo.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Doris N. Taylor

Platte City resident, formerly of Lathrop, Doris N. Taylor, 94, died July 30, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Friends are received one hour prior to the service. Burial is in Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements under direction of Stith Funeral Home.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KMZU

Clinton County Route O to close tomorrow

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Clinton County Route O tomorrow for pavement repair. The road will close to local traffic only from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between U.S. Route 169 and the end of state maintenance. Motorists will need...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape

LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

Gentry County Route FF to close Wednesday and Thursday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. –Missouri Department of Transportation crews plan to close Gentry County Route FF from Route C to 600 Road tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repair. During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 to begin Aug. 15

CALDWELL COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled resurface a portion of Route 13 in Caldwell County soon. The project resurfacing Route 13 and adding shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County Line will begin Monday, Aug. 15. Motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by flaggers. Work expected to be complete later this month.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Thousand Hills State Parks to host professional storyteller

Thousand Hills State Parks is hosting professional storyteller heather Harlan from 11 to 11:45 am Saturday August 13. Harlan will share songs and stories appropriate for all ages at this event. There will be seats available at the picnic tables, but attendees are welcome to bring their own seating. The program will take place at the Beach Shelter House at Thousand Hills State Parks which is located at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Work on I-35 ramp in Daviess County to continue Tuesday

DAVIESS COUNTY – Guardrail work will close the northbound I-35 ramp to Route 69 in Daviess County Tuesday, Aug. 2. The closure will last from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. as needed in order to complete the work. This is part of the ongoing resurfacing project along I-35. The full project extends from Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of exit 52 in Cameron.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Helicopter crash reported in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. -- An investigation is underway in Saline County after a crop spraying helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Cindi Mullins says the Robinson 44 helicopter went down near 20 Highway and Green Avenue around 4:00 in the afternoon. The craft made a hard landing and overturned in a field. The pilot walked away with minor injuries.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Dr. Sally Hubbard

Keytesville resident, 84 year old Dr. Sally Hubbard, died Friday, July 29, 2022. Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 8 at United Methodist Church in Keytesville. Private burial is in Keytesville Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Keytesville or New Hope Cemeteries. Breshears Chapel in charge...
KEYTESVILLE, MO

