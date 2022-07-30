Jo Katherine Miller

Thousand Hills State Parks is hosting professional storyteller heather Harlan from 11 to 11:45 am Saturday August 13. Harlan will share songs and stories appropriate for all ages at this event. There will be seats available at the picnic tables, but attendees are welcome to bring their own seating. The program will take place at the Beach Shelter House at Thousand Hills State Parks which is located at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO