Jo Katherine Miller

Elizabeth A. (Brown/Brassfield) Vervaecke
Elizabeth A. (Brown/Brassfield) Vervaecke, of Carrollton, Missouri, and formerly of Lincoln, Missouri, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and her dog. Libby lived determinedly and was granted an earthly life of seventy-two years, seven months, and eighteen days. It was a joyous...
John H. Warren, Jr.
John H. Warren, Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after a brief illness. John was born the son of John H. and Margaret (Utley) Warren on August 23, 1937. He was united in marriage to Mary Looney on March 21, 1958. John and Mary were married for 64 years.
Freddie “Fred” Joe Wilson
Freddie “Fred” Joe Wilson, 85, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. A family hosted Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 7995 Outer Rd, Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church or American Alzheimer’s Associatoin and may be left in care of Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Freddie and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page.
Odessa Puddle Jumpers Days bring a hometown feel and a hometown history
ODESSA, Mo.- Each year the Odessa Puddle Jumpers Days continue to have good food, live music, and friendly faces. But this year, Dr. Justin Meier's, tells us will be the best one yet. This festival is four day event that draws in thousands of people to the heart of Odessa....
One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen laid to rest in Higginsville
HIGGINSVILLE – One of the last Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black pilots, mechanics and others who fought in World War II, was laid to rest in Higginsville Monday. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, James Lloyd Shipley died at age 99 on July 21. Missouri State Highway Patrol motorcycle officers, along with several police agencies and Patriot Guard Riders, provided an escort from Boonville to the Veteran's Cemetery. Shipley was a resident of Tipton, Mo.
Doris N. Taylor
Platte City resident, formerly of Lathrop, Doris N. Taylor, 94, died July 30, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Friends are received one hour prior to the service. Burial is in Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements under direction of Stith Funeral Home.
Clinton County Route O to close tomorrow
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Clinton County Route O tomorrow for pavement repair. The road will close to local traffic only from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between U.S. Route 169 and the end of state maintenance. Motorists will need...
Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape
LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Gentry County Route FF to close Wednesday and Thursday
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. –Missouri Department of Transportation crews plan to close Gentry County Route FF from Route C to 600 Road tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 4, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repair. During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
Resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 to begin Aug. 15
CALDWELL COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled resurface a portion of Route 13 in Caldwell County soon. The project resurfacing Route 13 and adding shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County Line will begin Monday, Aug. 15. Motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by flaggers. Work expected to be complete later this month.
Thousand Hills State Parks to host professional storyteller
Thousand Hills State Parks is hosting professional storyteller heather Harlan from 11 to 11:45 am Saturday August 13. Harlan will share songs and stories appropriate for all ages at this event. There will be seats available at the picnic tables, but attendees are welcome to bring their own seating. The program will take place at the Beach Shelter House at Thousand Hills State Parks which is located at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.
Work on I-35 ramp in Daviess County to continue Tuesday
DAVIESS COUNTY – Guardrail work will close the northbound I-35 ramp to Route 69 in Daviess County Tuesday, Aug. 2. The closure will last from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. as needed in order to complete the work. This is part of the ongoing resurfacing project along I-35. The full project extends from Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of exit 52 in Cameron.
Helicopter crash reported in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. -- An investigation is underway in Saline County after a crop spraying helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Cindi Mullins says the Robinson 44 helicopter went down near 20 Highway and Green Avenue around 4:00 in the afternoon. The craft made a hard landing and overturned in a field. The pilot walked away with minor injuries.
Dr. Sally Hubbard
Keytesville resident, 84 year old Dr. Sally Hubbard, died Friday, July 29, 2022. Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 8 at United Methodist Church in Keytesville. Private burial is in Keytesville Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Keytesville or New Hope Cemeteries. Breshears Chapel in charge...
