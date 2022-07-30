Wheeling Grecian Festival continues with popular Agape dancers and fabulous food







































WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — The Agape dancers moved to the sweet songs of Greek folk music.

From a young age the dancers are taught routines and on Friday night festival-goers gathered in the street in front of St. John Devine Greek Orthodox Church for the 21st annual Wheeling Grecian Fest.

The young men’s group, who consisted of sixth graders through the age of 21, showed off their Cretan style dance moves as well as the athleticism it takes to be part of a cultural dance of this kind.

The girl’s group also performed this evening dressed in their traditional Greek garb.

You can catch the Agape dancers in action at Saturday evening at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Grecian event that began on Wednesday wraps up on Saturday.

There is also the Gyro Taverna, incredible Greek pastries and, of course, plenty of Greek dancing and music for you to enjoy with family and friends.

Souvlaki, Spanakopita and some rice pudding are just a few festival favorites.

