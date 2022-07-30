Kiwanis Scholarship Recipient Elise Chavez Speaks To Club

losalamosreporter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico Have Welcomed an Influx of Student from Foreign CountriesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Customers Deserve an Automatic Credit after the Recent Internet OutageDaniella CressmanLos Alamos, NM
Opinion: Finding a Place to Park in Downtown Santa Fe Has Become Even More DifficultDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Xfinity Reported a Widespread Outage in Santa Fe and Los Alamos, New MexicoDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Caron Inglis Named LAPS Healthy Schools Director
Caron Inglis, LAPS Healthy Schools Director/Photo Courtesy LAPS. Los Alamos Public Schools has named Caron Inglis as the new Healthy Schools Director for the district. The Healthy Schools program was started in 2016 and aims to support the well-being of all LAPS students and staff by fostering strong relationships, creating safe environments, and developing skills to provide the foundation for effective teaching and learning.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Foundation Announces Hilltopper 5K Run on Aug. 21
Join LAPS Foundation on Sunday, Aug. 21 for the first-time Hilltopper 5K Run. What better way to support your schools and celebrate Back to School month? The run will be hosted by TCR Productions of Albuquerque, owned by Tom Rojas, a Los Alamos High School alumnus from the class of 1972. All proceeds from the race will go to LAPS Foundation to benefit the schools.
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Class Of 1982 To Celebrate 40th Reunion Sept. 16-18
There’s still time to register for the Los Alamos High School Class of 1982 40th reunion. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos High School Class of 1982 will be celebrating its 40th reunion over the weekend of Sept. 16-18, 2022 in Los Alamos. As part of the reunion activities, the...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Public Schools To Open Doors Wednesday, Aug. 10
Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) will open its doors for the start of the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday, Aug. 10. All elementary school students will have half days for the first three days of school – Wednesday, Aug. 1o. Wednesday Aug. 10. Thursday, Aug. 11. Friday, Aug. 12. School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Director Thom Mason Lunches With Century Bank Officials Who Had Highest Bid At Y Fundraiser
In April LANL Director Dr. Thom Mason allowed a lunch with him to be auctioned off for The Family YMCA’s annual financial assistance fundraising drive. John Valentine, far left, Century Bank Regional President won the bid for ‘Lunch with the Director’ and is seen here with, from left, Max Myers, CEO Century Bank (standing); Dr. Thom Mason, Karen Easton, Los Alamos Century Bank Brank Manager, and Don Gonzales, Century Bank Board President attended the lunch. The Y would also like to thank Blue Window Bistro and Melissa Paternoster for donating the lunch so that all funds raised could go toward families needing financial assistance to be in Y programs. Photo Courtesy The Family YMCA.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Kiwanis First Annual Golf Tournament A Big Hit
Participants in the First Annual Kiwanis Golf Tournament gather at the Los Alamos Golf Club Friday. Photo by Brooke Davis. Ann Hayes with a gift certificate she won at the Kiwanis Golf Tournament for two rounds of golf with a golf cart and range balls. Photo by Brooke Davis. Golfers...
losalamosreporter.com
County Sets Goal To Start Accepting Applications For ARPA Funds From Local Businesses By End Of August
The procurement process for consulting and software for a web portal that will allow Los Alamos County to begin processing applications for some $2 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds has finally been completed, County Manager Steven Lynne told County Councilors at their July 26 meeting. The contract, with CliftonLarsonAllen for which was signed July 21, a year and a day after the County received the funds, may be viewed at the following (link).
losalamosreporter.com
Monday Night Light
Monday night light from Los Alamos Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
County: Tree Trimming To Start Up Thursday North Mesa And Barranca Mesa
Tree trimming coordinated by the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is set to start up again on Thursday. Residents on North Mesa and Barranca Mesa may see Southwest Fire Defense & Tree Services professionals mitigating hazards and power outages by trimming tree branches growing around power lines. Southwest Fire Defense...
losalamosreporter.com
Monday Evening Rainbow From Los Alamos Mesa
A rainbow Monday evening as seen from Los Alamos Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Seeks Assistance In Locating Raquee Martinez Of Espanola Who Is Missing/Endangered
The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is asking for assistance in locating Raquee Martinez, 18, of Espanola. She is described as 5’3” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and light brown hair. Martinez was last seen in Albuquerque June 29, and may still be in Albuquerque or in...
losalamosreporter.com
Warning About Dogs And Toxic Mushrooms
First of all, my dog is okay. So you can read this letter without worrying about an unhappy ending. Second, I wanted to share my experience to warn everyone about the possibility of dogs finding toxic mushrooms on local high-elevation trails, or anywhere there are a lot of wild mushrooms growing.
Comments / 0