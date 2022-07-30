Man Supported for Thinking Partner's Pregnancy Announcement Was Cruel Prank

www.newsweek.com
Related
I’m a teen mum after falling pregnant at 14 – I was back at school six weeks post birth and took my baby to prom
A SCHOOLGIRL who fell pregnant at 14 has proven her critics wrong as she returned to school, sat her GCSEs - and celebrated by taking her infant son to her school prom. Ashleigh Hazelton, 16, based in Ipswich, Suffolk shocked the students, parents and teachers alike of Westbourne Academy, Ipswich when she arrived holding her prom date, baby Lorenzo, who has just turned one.
'Gold Digger' Who Sent In-Laws Prenup Revealing She's a Millionaire Cheered
"I had enough of them calling me a gold digger and lazy," the woman wrote on Reddit.
My bridezilla sister uninvited me from her wedding for the stupidest reason – it’s divided our family
WEDDINGS are supposed to be a special day shared with close friends and family. However, over-the-top demands and ridiculous rules by a bridezilla can ruin the day. A Reddit user shared how her sister uninvited her to her wedding after she refused to be a bridesmaid. "I told her sorry,...
'Swinger' Mom Banned From Daughter's Wedding Blasted as Fiancé Calls Cops
After being uninvited from the wedding due to her swinging history, the fiancée's mom began showing up at her daughter's house and calling non-stop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman’s fiancée gets co-worker pregnant but the wedding was already paid in full
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Kristen was so excited to get married to her fiancée Tom.
Upworthy
Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable
A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
Hunter Biden's Wife Shops At Los Angeles Weed Dispensary As Shocking Details Of Her Husband's Scandals Are Revealed
Melissa Cohen made a quick stop at a marijuana dispensary while running errands in Los Angeles as humiliating details of her husband Hunter Biden's many scandals continue to unfold. The mother-of-one was spotted sporting a pink, floral mini-dress, a black cardigan, and a pair of thick-framed sunglasses as she left...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Son is ordered to hand over his dad's ashes to childhood nanny after she became his stepmum and revealed the pair had been having an affair for years
A man will have to hand over his father's ashes to his former nanny-turned-stepmother after losing a Supreme Court fight to keep them. The man's father died from Covid-19 related complications in October last year and was cremated after a funeral in November. While the man kept his father's ashes...
I’m a bride-to-be & was stunned when a guest showed me what she’s planning on wearing to my big day
WHEN it comes to wedding etiquette, there's one main unwritten rule that every guest should follow - and that's not to steal the limelight from the bride. So one bride-to-be was left understandably furious when a wedding guest revealed what she was planning to wear on her big day. The...
I was snatched from my cot and raised by kidnapper – but I forgive him & he’ll walk me down the aisle with my birth dad
A WOMAN who was snatched from her cot at just three days old has forgiven her kidnapper and says he will walk her down the aisle alongside her biological father. Miche Zephany, now 25, was dubbed South Africa's Madelaine McCann after she was taken from the hospital shortly after her birth.
Popculture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
Man baffled after he’s told not to talk to his own child on a flight
FLYING with children is a stressful experience for all involved. However, one man has revealed that it wasn’t his toddler’s screaming or naughty behaviour that annoyed a fellow passenger on his flight, but just a simple conversation. In a post on Reddit the father explained how a chat...
Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness
Ashley Judd spoke out about the tragic passing of her beloved mother, singer Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at 76 just three months ago. Radar has learned that her greatest wish for Naomi is that "when she transitioned, she was hopefully able to let go of any guilt or shame that she carried."
Woman denies daughter-in-law a seat at a table because she arrived late
How should one react when their mother-in-law disrespects them publicly?. Some in-laws can sabotage their child’s marriage by invading privacy, forcing them to choose sides, and overstepping boundaries.
I only realised I was pregnant when I saw two feet in a toilet – I thought it was tummy ache
A WOMAN has revealed she gave birth after rushing to the loo thinking she had a stomach ache - and she didn't even know she was pregnant. Lucy Jones put her mystery illness down to an upset stomach, only to realise she was pregnant after she saw two little feet sticking out of the toilet.
Meghan Markle Felt Camilla's Alleged 'Ginger Afro' Remark Was 'Racist'—Book
A royal source told Newsweek that the allegation Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made these remarks was "nonsense."
A Husband Blew Up at His Wife for Leaving Kids Home Alone & Reddit Thinks He’s Covered in Red Flags
Reddit is rallying around a mom who took to the “AITA” forum to share a very unpleasant interaction she had with her husband over the kids. The Reddit user explained that she has two kids (11M and 10F), and her husband has two daughters (18F and 15F). Her partner is a strict parent and protective, she said, but has a good relationship with her children.
‘We’d hugged before, but that night it felt different. I didn’t want to let go’ | The moment I knew
An embrace after a group dinner told Sarah Ayoub there was something special about James, but their interracial relationship would launch a thousand fights with her family
Maid-of-Honor Ditching Sister's Wedding Over Groom's Sordid Prank Cheered
"I ended up telling them I wouldn't be the maid of honour anymore because the groom was a p***k," she said.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2