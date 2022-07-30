ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Man Supported for Thinking Partner's Pregnancy Announcement Was Cruel Prank

By Matt Keeley
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

I’m a teen mum after falling pregnant at 14 – I was back at school six weeks post birth and took my baby to prom

A SCHOOLGIRL who fell pregnant at 14 has proven her critics wrong as she returned to school, sat her GCSEs - and celebrated by taking her infant son to her school prom. Ashleigh Hazelton, 16, based in Ipswich, Suffolk shocked the students, parents and teachers alike of Westbourne Academy, Ipswich when she arrived holding her prom date, baby Lorenzo, who has just turned one.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Tests#Pranked#Pranks#U Frigggly
Upworthy

Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable

A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Prank
Popculture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A Husband Blew Up at His Wife for Leaving Kids Home Alone & Reddit Thinks He’s Covered in Red Flags

Reddit is rallying around a mom who took to the “AITA” forum to share a very unpleasant interaction she had with her husband over the kids. The Reddit user explained that she has two kids (11M and 10F), and her husband has two daughters (18F and 15F). Her partner is a strict parent and protective, she said, but has a good relationship with her children.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy