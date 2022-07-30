ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York governor declares monkeypox a 'disaster emergency'

By Stephanie Guerilus
 4 days ago

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order Friday in response to the growing monekypox outbreak in the state and declared it to be a "disaster emergency."

"After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak," Gov. Hochul said. "More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It's especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That's why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak."

Cindy Schultz/Reuters - FILE PHOTO: New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference in Albany, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz/File Photo
MORE: New York state declares monkeypox an 'imminent threat to public health'

There have been 1383 reported cases of monkeypox in New York and almost 5,000 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the executive order will allow the state to respond more quickly to the monkeypox outbreak and enable health care workers to help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

ABC News' Matt J. Foster contributed to this report.

