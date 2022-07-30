Bexar County District Attorney credits the success of the Cite and Release program

news4sanantonio.com
City Council overwhelmingly approves abortion rights resolution, 9-2
SAN ANTONIO - After four hours and dozens of people voicing their opinion at a special City Council meeting today, councilmembers overwhelmingly passed an abortion rights resolution, 9-2 One hundred and two passionate San Antonians shared their thoughts on abortion during an energized and frequently vocal session with council. The...
Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent sentenced to 10 years for stealing from district
SAN ANTONIO - Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent Thomas Bloxham, was sentenced late Friday to 10 years for theft of property by a public servant. Prosecutors claimed Bloxham and Comal Superintendent Marc Walker used their positions to get free air conditioning and construction work done at their homes. A witness for the prosecution said the cost of the work and equipment was hidden among invoices for district construction projects like Kinder Ranch Elementary School.
Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD outlines safety changes ahead of new school year
SCHERTZ, Texas - With just a few weeks before school is back in session, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District officials sent a letter to parents to talk about school safety. This letter comes just 10 weeks after the Uvalde mass shooting where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers...
Emotional Hondo City Council meeting ends with NRA fundraiser rental agreement revoked
HONDO, TEXAS — HONDO, Texas - It was a full house and an emotional night at Hondo’s City Council meeting. The big question being if a National Rifle Association (NRA) fundraiser be allowed to happen on Saturday. An emotional night of testimony as the decision on a controversial...
Woman who spent two years in prison for killing husband is back in jail on a fraud charge
Frances Hall, 59, the Helotes woman who spent two years in prison after killing her husband and assaulting his mistress is back in jail on a fraud charge, according to records. Four years after Hall was released from prison, she’s back in the Bexar County jail for a warrant out...
MMW: Dustin Michael Junek
Dustin Michael Junek is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for having an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In December 2018, Junek was sentenced to 60 months in prison on charges involving Conspiracy to Manufacture Marijuana Plants. He was also ordered to serve 5 years of supervised release. Junek allegedly violated the conditions of his supervised release, because he failed to report to his probation officer after being released from prison.
REWARD: Man in construction vest robs West Side Dollar General at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who robbed a West Side Dollar General back in May. The robbery happened around 8 p.m. on May 4 at the Dollar General off West U.S. Highway 90 near Military Drive West. Police said a man wearing a bright...
Family of 3 accused of dumping body in plastic bin outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three has been arrested after they were caught through surveillance video dumping a body on the West side of town. On July 19th a 19-year-old woman was reported missing by her father. She was last seen alive at her apartment on the night of July 19.
Challenges while searching for Shana DiMambro
A body found in Spring Branch off of Mitchell Drive is believed to be the missing body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro who went missing on July 19. Eric Herr, a search and recovery expert from Search and Support San Antonio, found the body that he identified as DiMambro. However, the...
Warrior Disposal goes bankrupt, leaving 1000's holding the trash bag
SAN ANTONIO - A local trash hauling service plagued with complaints of delayed pickups now says it is filing for bankruptcy. This has angry customers demanding refunds for services they say they never got. The owner of Warrior Disposal Joe Gonzalez said he has lost a lot of money and...
Police arrest armed suspect that barricaded inside auto repair shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police have evacuated an auto repair building near a local car dealership after an armed person barricaded themselves inside. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Monday when San Antonio Police officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation off NW Loop 410 near Baywater Drive on the Northwest Side.
Yikes! Brave officer rescues giant lizard
SAN MARCOS, Texas – What would you do if you saw a giant lizard walking into your garage? If you said scream, you are right. But one brave officer beyond the call of duty found the lizard as he was walking into a garage. According to the San Marcos...
Suspect who gunned down man working out at North Side gym identified
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of gunning a man down while working out at a North Side gym on Monday has been identified. Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, 32, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with murder. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness...
Police are looking for suspect who stabbed a man during argument
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man during an argument just North of Downtown. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday off North Flores Street and North Laredo. Police said the two men got into an argument when the suspect stabbed the...
Bowling center evacuated after fire at nearby homeless camp poses a threat
SAN ANTONIO - A bowling center has to be evacuated after a fire started behind the main building. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at AMF Ponderosa Lanes off Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive on the Southeast Side. When crews first arrived, they saw flames coming...
Two young men seen running off after nearly crashing vehicle into West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two young men who ran off after crashing their vehicle just inches from a West Side home. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Laredo Street near South Minter Street. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
Swimming suspended for two weeks at Blue Hole due to bacteria found
SAN ANTONIO – The Blue Hole Regional Park announced Monday that swimming at Blue Hole will be suspended for two weeks due to bacteria found. According to the Blue Hole Regional Park, swimming will be suspended until August 15th, unless bacteria levels stay the same, then there will be another two-week suspension.
Reward doubled for info on man shot to death while driving home from work back in May
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward in the case of a man shot to death while driving on a Northeast Side highway back in May. San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Jacob Rangel.
Travel site claims River walk is in the top list of most beautiful sights around the world
SAN ANTONIO – Hey San Antonio residents, did you know that the Riverwalk is in the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights around the world? According to Kuoni, they analyzed over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to find out where travelers claimed the most beautiful sights to see. The...
'The Legend' just keeps on running
SAN ANTONIO - The numbers, like the man, are legendary. Oh, but it is. 66-year-old Michael Granados has run 3.1 miles a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year - for 25 years. That's over 27,000 miles -- and counting. “One day I just decided to run for...
