Inclusionary housing rent calculations are unfair

In identifying ways to improve neighborhoods, one lesson is: Students must get out and explore. Rising seniors in the Cambridge Harvard Summer Academy were hard at work assuming the role of activists this summer in their English class. Students were tasked to identify, investigate, analyze and evaluate a single problem or issue they identify in their neighborhood. From there, they developed a small, feasible solution that they submitted through the Cambridge participatory budget submission portal, which was open through Sunday. Their final product was the creation of a website that showcased their research. They had an opportunity to present their work in a small forum made up of staff from the academy, which included mentor and pre-service teachers, professors from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and local school leaders.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO