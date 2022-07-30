U.S., Japan to cooperate on semiconductors as part of new economic dialogue

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer was trailing a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats. The primaries for Meijer, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were too early to call on Wednesday morning. They are the biggest test yet for GOP incumbents who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to keep him in power on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines for the impeachment vote, and he endorsed GOP challengers to them in the midterm elections. In other races, Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, both members of the progressive “Squad” in Congress, sailed through their primary elections. In Arizona, a leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement was badly trailing in his Republican primary. Some of the top elections:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO