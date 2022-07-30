U.S., Japan to cooperate on semiconductors as part of new economic dialogue

www.srnnews.com
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Pelosi pledges solidarity with Taiwan as China holds military drills, vents anger
TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China furiously condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the self-ruled island as "one of the freest societies in the world" and pledged American solidarity.
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 3 (Reuters) - A deal between Russia and Ukraine to unblock Ukrainian grain exports may offer a way forward to a ceasefire in the five-month conflict, said former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. read more.
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: US will not abandon commitment to Taipei, says speaker
Tensions are high across the region as US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi reached Taiwan and met president Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. “Today, our delegation... came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Ms Pelosi said during her meeting with the Taiwanese president. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese military has increased its alertness level as Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning. The foreign ministry condemned Ms...
Uber likely seller of 7.8% stake in India’s Zomato – source, term sheet
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Uber Technologies is the likely seller of a 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato being disposed of via a $373 million block deal on Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The offer size of 612 million shares worth $373 million...
Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer, who impeached Trump, concedes
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer was trailing a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats. The primaries for Meijer, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were too early to call on Wednesday morning. They are the biggest test yet for GOP incumbents who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to keep him in power on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines for the impeachment vote, and he endorsed GOP challengers to them in the midterm elections. In other races, Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, both members of the progressive “Squad” in Congress, sailed through their primary elections. In Arizona, a leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement was badly trailing in his Republican primary. Some of the top elections:
Former German chancellor Schroeder says Ukraine grain deal may pave way for ceasefire
BERLIN/ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The deal between Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukrainian grain exports may offer a way forward to a possible ceasefire in the five-month conflict, said former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
BMW warns of challenging second half as Q2 earnings drop
BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) warned of challenges in the second half from inflation and gas shortage fears to ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, predicting a drop in deliveries for the full year but keeping its outlook of 7-9% for the automotive margin.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 10m people have left Ukraine since Russian invasion, UN says; first grain exports arrive in Turkey
First shipment of grain to leave since invasion reaches Turkish waters; number of border crossings from Ukraine passes 10m mark
Maersk revises outlook on container demand growth for this year
COPENHAGEN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) revised its outlook for 2022 global container demand growth on Wednesday, after moving fewer containers by sea in the second quarter due to worsening consumer confidence and bottlenecks at ports.
UK regulator provisionally clears NortonLifeLock-Avast $8.6 billion deal
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it has provisionally cleared cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock's (NLOK.O) $8.6 billion purchase of rival Avast Plc (AVST.L).
Nintendo sold 3.43 million Switch units in Q1
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Wednesday it sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the April-June quarter. That compared to 4.45 million units in the same period a year earlier.
Automakers press U.S. Senator Manchin for changes to EV tax credit proposal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Automakers want Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to revisit his proposal to restructure the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, raising fears it could be largely unworkable because of new sourcing requirements for battery components and critical minerals. Manchin on Tuesday expressed little interest in revising his proposal. “Tell (automakers)...
Oil sinks about 4% after weak factory data sparks demand concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped about 4% on Monday as weak manufacturing data in several countries weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week’s meeting of OPEC and its producer allies on supply. Brent crude futures fell $3.94, or 3.8%, to settle at...
