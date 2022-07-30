Developing young Redhawk among new faces to meet, greet public today

SCOTT CITY, MO- According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department that she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim advised that the perpetrator was Jamie D. Watkins of Scott City. Officer’s Toby Haynes and Justin Bodendieck conducted the investigation. During the course of the investigation, they spoke with Watkins’ who admitted that he raped the victim.

SCOTT CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO