Developing young Redhawk among new faces to meet, greet public today

Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
Scott City man arrested for rape
SCOTT CITY, MO- According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department that she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim advised that the perpetrator was Jamie D. Watkins of Scott City. Officer’s Toby Haynes and Justin Bodendieck conducted the investigation. During the course of the investigation, they spoke with Watkins’ who admitted that he raped the victim.
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, August 1. According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business U.S. Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one of the vehicles, 87-year-old Patsy Tally, was taken to...
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff says officers are “looking for Elvis” - not the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but an alligator who shares the name. Owners called the animal in missing on Friday night, at which point Elvis had already been missing for 24 hours.
