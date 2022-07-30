Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO