Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks

www.srnnews.com
Related
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Motley Fool
Why Chevron Stock Surged Today
War in Europe has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. Chevron is working to boost production while also rewarding its investors with dividends and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
rigzone.com
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
$2,245.62 a second: ExxonMobil scores enormous profit on record gas prices
ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported record massive profits thanks to record gasoline prices during the quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
rigzone.com
Shell CEO Sees Risk of Even Higher Oil Prices
Oil prices are more likely to rise than fall as the tightness in supply outweighs any risks to demand, said the boss of Shell Plc. “Where we are today, there is more upside than downside when it comes to the oil price,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “Demand hasn’t fully recovered yet and supply is definitely tight.”
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
rigzone.com
Big Oil Consistent: TotalEnergies, Eni Post Huge Profit Rises
The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil with almost all members reporting record-smashing numbers with TotalEnergies and Eni reporting pretty much the same. The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil companies with all members so far reporting record-smashing numbers – TotalEnergies and Eni reported pretty much the same.
BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices
LONDON — (AP) — BP's earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brazil's Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign.
srnnews.com
BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high
LONDON (Reuters) – BP’s second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. The strong performance caps a blowout quarter for the top Western oil...
srnnews.com
Coterra, Chesapeake, and Pioneer report strong profits, boost shareholder returns
(Reuters) -U.S. shale producers Chesapeake Energy Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources <PXD.N> and Coterra Energy Inc on Tuesday reported strong second-quarter profits and boosted shareholder returns with higher dividends and buybacks. U.S. oil producers are benefiting from strong crude prices, which have been above $90 barrel since Russia invaded Ukraine in...
rigzone.com
Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 Bn. A record quarter for the company. U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 billion. A record quarter for the company. Second-quarter results included a favorable identified item of nearly $300 million associated with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
srnnews.com
Oil edges up ahead of OPEC meeting despite recession worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures edged up less than 1% on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers this week that may not lead to a further boost in crude supply amid concerns a possible global recession could limit energy demand. Brent futures rose 51 cents, or 0.5%, to...
rigzone.com
Chevron Reports Biggest Quarterly Earnings Ever
Chevron has reported earnings of $11.6 Bn for the second quarter of 2022 – the biggest quarterly earnings ever, compared with $3.1 Bn in 2Q of 2021. — U.S. supermajor Chevron has reported earnings of $11.6 billion for the second quarter of 2022 – the biggest quarterly earnings ever, compared with $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021.
Oil firms seem more interested in shareholders than net zero
Analysis: Is the energy industry willing to invest in renewables rather than dividends and buybacks?
rigzone.com
Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
americanbankingnews.com
National Bank of Canada FI Sells 843,259 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
eenews.net
Big Oil sees record profits with volatility on horizon
Three of the world’s biggest oil companies reported their biggest-ever profits last week, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drove up oil and gas prices and American drivers faced the highest gasoline prices on record. Exxon Mobil Corp. earned $17.9 billion in the second quarter of the year, Chevron...
srnnews.com
China’s factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.
Comments / 0