Juneau Audubon Society rare bird alert: Colorful Wood Duck sightings.

Alaska Transportation Commissioner updates Juneau Chamber on infrastructure work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The current status of infrastructure and future projects in Alaska was presented to the Juneau Chamber Thursday with Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation, being the speaker. Anderson spoke about the federal funding that is coming from the infrastructure act. He said the...
After sporadic dumps of rain, Juneau could get a 2-day break in the weather
A weather system passing over Juneau today is causing irregular dumps of rain. “The airport had over .4 inch in one hour. So that’s really, really heavy for precipitation rates,” said senior forecaster Nicole Ferrin with the National Weather Service. She said she’s been tracking a low pressure...
US Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship near Tracy Arm
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 23-year-old woman from the cruise ship American Constellation in Tracy Arm, approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Juneau on Monday. A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 11:30 a.m., hoisted the patient, and...
Major All Stars Tie Series with AOR, Championship Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Facing elimination Juneau’s Gastineau Channel Little League Majors All-Star Baseball team defeated Anchorage’s Abbott-O-Rabbitt Little League 6-4 in game four of their best-of-five state championship series Sunday on Sitka’s Moller Field. Tied at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning Juneau’s Jamison...
Road closures announced for National Night Out in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau’s 14th annual National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and there will be road closures. The CBJ Park Rangers will be hosting an NNO event at Cope Park from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.. This event is open to the public and will be visited by Juneau’s first responders.
Congressional candidates will visit Juneau for forum on Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Candidates for Alaska’s sole congressional seat will be in Juneau for a forum that will be broadcast in Southeast Alaska and other parts of the state. Candidates Nick Begich, Sarah Palin and Mary Peltola will appear at a live and in-person forum Monday to be...
CCFR reports no injuries in La Perouse St. fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire and Rescue are investigating a structure fire that occurred Monday morning in Juneau. CCFR said that at 1:45 in the morning on Monday, they responded to a report of a structure fire on La Perouse St. Upon arrival, units found fire at the...
Planning Commission to discuss front yard setback Tuesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, August 9th, the Regular Planning Commission will meet at 7 pm. This meeting will be held both in-person and over Zoom. The meeting is to review a Variance to reduce a front yard setback from 20 feet to 10 feet. The applicant proposes a...
Voting FAQ: Things to know about what may be Alaska’s most confusing election
It’s August, and what is surely the most confusing election in Alaska history is just two weeks away. Early voting has begun in the primary election and special U.S. House race. Got questions? We’ve got answers. Am I going to get a mailed ballot?. Only if you apply...
Update: Authorities investigating Tuesday morning fire involving 5 cars
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A fire involving five cars occurred Tuesday morning in the Juneau Valley, an investigation by Capital City Fire and Rescue and Juneau Police is underway. On Tuesday morning at about 5 am, CCFR received a report of a vehicle fire on Alpine Street in the parking...
Update: Couple identified in fatal Mat-Su car crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A couple was pronounced deceased Saturday after their vehicle went into the Matanuska River Friday afternoon, according to state troopers. Update 11:06 a.m.: The two deceased individuals that were recovered from the Matanuska River on July 30 have been identified as Clayton McManis, age 31 of Chugiak and Kaitlin Ogden, age 26 of Chugiak. Next of kin for McManis and Ogden have been notified.
Downtown Area Plan's Draft Blueprint open for public comment
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Until Sunday, August 21st, the draft blueprint for the downtown area plan is open for public comment. The proposed draft Blueprint Downtown Area Plan establishes a 20-year goal and vision. It also focuses on priorities and action strategies to guide future downtown development. It's available for...
Polls are open for early and in-person absentee voting for Alaska’s primary and special general elections
Early and absentee in-person voting is open for Alaska’s Aug. 16 elections. Voting for both the regular primary election and the special general election will be on the same ballot. In the pick-one primary election, voters will choose their top pick for U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor, state senator...
