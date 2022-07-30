ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

TKO: February 2023 sports in St. Louis

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is excited for sports in St. Louis in February of 2023. The Blues, Billikens are the usual sports teams covered. This coming year St. Louis City SC soccer and the Battlehawks football come on to the local sports landscape. The Battlehawks announced their quarterback for the upcoming season. He’s three time […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Billikens hold off Memphis 90-84

The SLU Billikens won an early season battle with a tough non conference foe, holding off Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Yuri Collins led Saint Louis in scoring with 22 points. Gibson Jimerson added 17 points, while Javon Pickett scored 14. The Billikens led by four at halftime (47-43). They boosted that lead to 81-66 in the second half, then held off a late Memphis run that closed the contest to a two point game at 86-84 late.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Mizzou scores most points in 11 years, 105-80 over SIUE

The Missouri Tigers improved to 4-0 after beating SIU-Edwardsville 105-80 Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. D’Moi Hodge led the Tigers with 30 points. It was their highest scoring game since 2011. Ray’Sean Taylor, the Collinsville native led the Cougars with 17 points. Mizzou led by 21 points at halftime and never looked back. The Tigers had five players score in double figures.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge

A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers written notice of the allegation before an investigation begins and putting a 90-day limit on misconduct investigations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Spot Content Studio hosts a cookout with a cause

ST. LOUIS – Helping the cause never tasted so good. Serving others always leaves a good taste in your mouth, but even more so, Thursday, November 17 in Southampton. Tim Ezell was with some folks preparing for a barbecue that gives back. He spoke with Spot Content Studio’s Grillmaster ‘TK’ about their ‘Spotsgiving’ event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

