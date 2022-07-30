Read full article on original website
TKO: February 2023 sports in St. Louis
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is excited for sports in St. Louis in February of 2023. The Blues, Billikens are the usual sports teams covered. This coming year St. Louis City SC soccer and the Battlehawks football come on to the local sports landscape. The Battlehawks announced their quarterback for the upcoming season. He’s three time […]
St. Louis soccer frenzy spilling over into downtown businesses
On the day before the first-ever professional soccer match at CITYPARK in St. Louis, business operators near the new stadium are ready to welcome soccer fans.
The heartwarming reason ‘Ted Lasso’ billboards are popping up in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The World Cup kicks off this weekend in Qatar, as 32 international teams compete to be crowned the best in the world. The United States Men’s National Team arrived in the host nation on Monday to prepare for its group-stage matches against Wales, England, and Iran.
Battlehawks select former Heisman runner-up QB AJ McCarron
The St. Louis Battlehawks have selected former Alabama star and Hesiman Trophy runner-up A.J. McCarron ahead of the XFL league-reboot in 2023.
Billikens hold off Memphis 90-84
The SLU Billikens won an early season battle with a tough non conference foe, holding off Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Yuri Collins led Saint Louis in scoring with 22 points. Gibson Jimerson added 17 points, while Javon Pickett scored 14. The Billikens led by four at halftime (47-43). They boosted that lead to 81-66 in the second half, then held off a late Memphis run that closed the contest to a two point game at 86-84 late.
FOX2Now
‘Yellowstone’ actor Chance Gilliland talks about going from stand-in to star
ST. LOUIS – Growing up about an hour south of St. Louis, Chance Gilliland never expected to be a cowboy or an actor. Eventually the Bonne Terre native found himself having success in both roles. Gilliland joined FOX 2 Wednesday morning to speak about his sudden transition from a...
Mizzou scores most points in 11 years, 105-80 over SIUE
The Missouri Tigers improved to 4-0 after beating SIU-Edwardsville 105-80 Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. D’Moi Hodge led the Tigers with 30 points. It was their highest scoring game since 2011. Ray’Sean Taylor, the Collinsville native led the Cougars with 17 points. Mizzou led by 21 points at halftime and never looked back. The Tigers had five players score in double figures.
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
Rally at the Missouri State Capitol opposes the execution of Kevin Johnson
A petition containing more than 20,000 signatures has been sent to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, asking him to grant clemency to a St. Louis man sentenced to die in two weeks.
New metal coating plant planned for Washington, Mo.
A new aluminum coil coating facility is in the works for Franklin County.
Bruce Springsteen still celebrates midnight eggs with one St. Louis family
Bruce Springsteen and midnight eggs are part of a local tradition for a St. Louis family.
St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge
A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers written notice of the allegation before an investigation begins and putting a 90-day limit on misconduct investigations.
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years
Standing on the Missouri Capitol steps moments after being released from prison, Bobby Bostic said the first place he planned to visit was his mother’s grave in St. Louis — a city he’d last freely walked in 1995. “I’m a free man all because of you all...
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
FOX2Now
Tim’s Travels: Spot Content Studio hosts a cookout with a cause
ST. LOUIS – Helping the cause never tasted so good. Serving others always leaves a good taste in your mouth, but even more so, Thursday, November 17 in Southampton. Tim Ezell was with some folks preparing for a barbecue that gives back. He spoke with Spot Content Studio’s Grillmaster ‘TK’ about their ‘Spotsgiving’ event.
Drawing for $589,000 tonight at Waterloo’s Queen of Hearts
Tonight is Waterloo's Queen of Hearts drawing for the $589,000 jackpot.
1 person injured in Wednesday morning crash
One person was injured in an accident early Wednesday morning.
Report: St. Louis-based retailer Weekends Only to close doors
Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.
Parkway Central High School dismissing early after large power outage
The Parkway School District will release students early Tuesday from Parkway Central High School as the building deals with a large power outage.
