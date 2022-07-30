2022 Lumberjack World Championships expand women’s events, fan capacity

www.wdio.com
Related
WDIO-TV
Superior Football holds first practice
Tuesday marked the start of the 2022-23 football season for Wisconsin high school teams. The Superior Spartans were able to take to the field for the first time, focusing more Tuesday not on systems, but overall compete level. “Every oppurtunity you have, compete as hard as you can. Every oppurtunity...
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin attack on tubers
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with...
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, 4 hurt after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police say a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people. The suspect was not previously...
cbs3duluth.com
Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body...
Daily Telegram
Superior seeks to fill police department ranks
SUPERIOR — Superior is on the search for a few good men and women to police the city’s streets. This week, the city will start seeking applications for candidates to test for inclusion on the police and fire commission’s new certified hiring list. That’s unusual because the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs3duluth.com
Douglas County mobile home park residents face eviction
PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3) - An eviction is looming for some residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. County officials informed residents at the Country Acres mobile home park earlier this summer they would need to move by the beginning of August. Residents are packing up just days ahead...
cbs3duluth.com
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
drydenwire.com
Barron County DHHS: Covid-19 Cases On The Rise
BARRON COUNTY -- Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again. It is important to remember to continue to take steps to help slow the spread. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 protects our family and friends and ensures our hospitals have the ability to help everyone who needs it. “One...
Judge Won’t Recuse Himself From Superior Police Officer Crash Case
The conditions don't warrant it. That's the decision made by the Douglas County Circuit Court Judge assigned to deliberate the case of the Superior Police Officer "accused of being involved in a fatal traffic crash" earlier this month. According to an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall], Superior Police Sergeant...
Comments / 1