ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

2022 Lumberjack World Championships expand women’s events, fan capacity

By Alicia Tipcke WDIO
WDIO-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdio.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDIO-TV

Superior Football holds first practice

Tuesday marked the start of the 2022-23 football season for Wisconsin high school teams. The Superior Spartans were able to take to the field for the first time, focusing more Tuesday not on systems, but overall compete level. “Every oppurtunity you have, compete as hard as you can. Every oppurtunity...
SUPERIOR, WI
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin attack on tubers

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
SOMERSET, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hayward, WI
Hayward, WI
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Fire at Superior Landfill; No Injuries or Danger to Air Quality

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior has had it share of large fires in recent years. Memories of those might have been in the minds of people who saw smoke coming from this part of the Twin Ports Saturday afternoon. The fire took place at Superior Landfill, starting up after 2...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Firefighters battled blaze in Superior landfill Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Firefighters in Superior spent much of Saturday battling a blaze at the landfill near Wisconsin Point. According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the fire was a fairly large but routine fire at the landfill. As of 8:30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said the main body...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Superior seeks to fill police department ranks

SUPERIOR — Superior is on the search for a few good men and women to police the city’s streets. This week, the city will start seeking applications for candidates to test for inclusion on the police and fire commission’s new certified hiring list. That’s unusual because the...
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumberjacks
cbs3duluth.com

Douglas County mobile home park residents face eviction

PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3) - An eviction is looming for some residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. County officials informed residents at the Country Acres mobile home park earlier this summer they would need to move by the beginning of August. Residents are packing up just days ahead...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
SUPERIOR, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County DHHS: Covid-19 Cases On The Rise

BARRON COUNTY -- Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again. It is important to remember to continue to take steps to help slow the spread. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 protects our family and friends and ensures our hospitals have the ability to help everyone who needs it. “One...
BARRON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy