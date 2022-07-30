2022 Lumberjack World Championships expand women’s events, fan capacity

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...

SOMERSET, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO