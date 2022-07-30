ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Drought watch issued by NYS for parts of CNY and WNY, what does this mean?

By Meteorologist Peter Hall
cnycentral.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
County
Yates County, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
Seneca County, NY
Government
Tompkins County, NY
Government
Cayuga County, NY
Government
Yates County, NY
Government
County
Tompkins County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Water Conservation#Western Ny#Western New York#Wny#The State Drought Index
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cazenovia: Marquardt

CAZENOVIA N.Y. — The global company, Marquardt, has made itself a home in Central New York with its headquarters right in Cazenovia, N.Y. Even if you haven't heard of the company before, you've probably used their products. From car parts to drone software, the company offers a lot of variety in the world of technology.
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnycentral.com

$1.2 million to go towards project to help children with disabilities

Assembly member Al Stirpe, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced on Tuesday, that $1.2-million will be going to AccessCNY to build a new center that will help address the needs of children and young adults with disabilities as well as their caregivers. The building will be called 'Children's Respite and...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cazenovia: H Grey Supply Co.

From clothing to skincare, to pantry items, H Grey Supply Co. offers a wide variety of items for shoppers. Independent and small businesses are at the heart of the store, withy a number of their items even being handmade. Visitors come from Cazenovia and beyond because of their social media...
CAZENOVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
cnycentral.com

Majority of the first week of August is looking hot and humid

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Monday marks the flipping of the calendars from July to August. As we enter a new month we'll be getting back into the "dog days of summer". Most of the week ahead will be featuring hot temperatures and humid conditions as well. A lot of your front and...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police to host 'National Night Out' event for community outreach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is hosting an event in Syracuse's Kirk Park as a part of the National Night Out tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Siena Poll: Dems hold lead in NY with three months left until election

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With only three months until election day, Democrats continue to hold leads in NY, according to a recent Siena Poll. Governor Kathy Hochul (D) holds a 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (R), 53-39% “Less than 100 days until election day, Hochul has a...
ELECTIONS
cnycentral.com

Over 100 food, drink vendors coming to 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — When the gates open for the Great New York State Fair, 15 new food and drink vendors will be serving treats to fairgoers. The new choices range from Maine lobster and Texas barbecue to gyros from Greece and bowls with a Brazilian flair. The new vendors...
FOOD & DRINKS
cnycentral.com

NYS Attorney General James urges victims of investment fraud to report concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued an investor alert Monday urging any New Yorkers who have been deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office as many high-profile cryptocurrency businesses have frozen customer withdrawals, announced mass layoffs, or filed for bankruptcy while investors have been left in financial ruin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cnycentral.com

PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered

Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the community...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy