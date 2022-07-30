Drought watch issued by NYS for parts of CNY and WNY, what does this mean?

cnycentral.com
Oneida Shores Beach closed for swimming due to elevated E. coli bacteria levels
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Oneida Shores Beach in the Town of Cicero is closed for swimming due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water, the Onondaga County Health Department said Tuesday. Swimming will not be allowed at the beach until bacteria levels return to acceptable levels,...
Has Onondaga County Executive McMahon done enough to secure votes on proposed aquarium?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By Tuesday evening, neighbors should know if Onondaga County Legislators support County Executive Ryan McMahon’s plans for an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The project has an $85 million price tag and funding would come from pandemic relief money from the federal government, but...
Onondaga County Executive celebrates 'political victory' after approval of aquarium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following the Onondaga County Legislature’s approval of $85 million to build an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, County Executive Ryan McMahon held a news conference where he described the approval as a political victory. The funds that will be used to build the aquarium...
Will approval of $85 million aquarium bring more development to Syracuse's Inner Harbor?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For years, there's been talk about how to turn the Inner Harbor section of Syracuse into a thriving waterfront community. We've seen luxury apartments built there along with the Aloft Hotel, but we've waited to see if it will eventually transform into a flourishing neighborhood. A...
Centro offering $1 shuttle rides to and from 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — During a time when it seems like the price of everything is going up, it will cost less to take a shuttle to the Great New York State Fair this summer as Centro’s Park and Ride shuttles will cost $1 each way. The shuttles will...
Will McMahon's aquarium be a fish out of water? Outcome uncertain on $85M proposal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature will vote on the County Executive's proposal to build the inner harbor aquarium on Tuesday. The project has an $85 million price tag. County Executive Ryan McMahon needs nine yes votes to get the funding passed. For ten months, legislators have been...
Habiba's Ethiopian Kitchen relocating to Salt City Market in early September
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Salt City Market, a food hall in Syracuse, is welcoming a new vendor in early September: Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen. The highly requested East African restaurant will take over the stall formerly occupied by Pie’s The Limit Bakery. “Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen has been a...
NYS Department of Health identifies polio virus in Rockland County wastewater samples
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified the polio virus in wastewater samples from Rockland County after identifying the first case in the U.S. since 2013 in an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County on July 21.
Your Town Cazenovia: Marquardt
CAZENOVIA N.Y. — The global company, Marquardt, has made itself a home in Central New York with its headquarters right in Cazenovia, N.Y. Even if you haven't heard of the company before, you've probably used their products. From car parts to drone software, the company offers a lot of variety in the world of technology.
$1.2 million to go towards project to help children with disabilities
Assembly member Al Stirpe, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced on Tuesday, that $1.2-million will be going to AccessCNY to build a new center that will help address the needs of children and young adults with disabilities as well as their caregivers. The building will be called 'Children's Respite and...
Summer warmth stays in CNY this week, with some 90 degree days possible!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Warm summer temperatures are expected in CNY over the next 7 days. Plus, there is the chance for a few days to hit 90 next week!. Beautiful weather is expected today with plenty of sunshine early, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
Your Town Cazenovia: H Grey Supply Co.
From clothing to skincare, to pantry items, H Grey Supply Co. offers a wide variety of items for shoppers. Independent and small businesses are at the heart of the store, withy a number of their items even being handmade. Visitors come from Cazenovia and beyond because of their social media...
Majority of the first week of August is looking hot and humid
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Monday marks the flipping of the calendars from July to August. As we enter a new month we'll be getting back into the "dog days of summer". Most of the week ahead will be featuring hot temperatures and humid conditions as well. A lot of your front and...
Syracuse Police to host 'National Night Out' event for community outreach
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is hosting an event in Syracuse's Kirk Park as a part of the National Night Out tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
Pumping up the local economy: how festivals in Clinton Square help surrounding businesses
When Amanda Hughes, owner of the Ice Cream Stand in Clinton Square, got the opportunity to move her business downtown in 2018, she jumped at it. She seized the opportunity, in part, because of the added business she knew The Ice Cream Stand would receive from events and festivals happening right across the street.
Siena Poll: Dems hold lead in NY with three months left until election
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With only three months until election day, Democrats continue to hold leads in NY, according to a recent Siena Poll. Governor Kathy Hochul (D) holds a 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (R), 53-39% “Less than 100 days until election day, Hochul has a...
Over 100 food, drink vendors coming to 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — When the gates open for the Great New York State Fair, 15 new food and drink vendors will be serving treats to fairgoers. The new choices range from Maine lobster and Texas barbecue to gyros from Greece and bowls with a Brazilian flair. The new vendors...
Building collapse on Syracuse's northside displaces five neighbors Tuesday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a building collapse on the northside of the city that displaced five neighbors on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. Crews arrived at 413 Pond Street to find a 3-story brick apartment building with significant structural issues. The building was attached to a...
NYS Attorney General James urges victims of investment fraud to report concerns
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued an investor alert Monday urging any New Yorkers who have been deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office as many high-profile cryptocurrency businesses have frozen customer withdrawals, announced mass layoffs, or filed for bankruptcy while investors have been left in financial ruin.
PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered
Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the community...
