More than 90 cadets will compete at the first ever Summer Gator Fire Games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly. Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO