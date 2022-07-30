More than 90 cadets will compete at the first ever Summer Gator Fire Games

www.wcjb.com
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host a free virtual hiring event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a virtual hiring event for U.F. veterinary hospitals in Marion and Alachua counties on Tuesday. The free online hiring event is being held by CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion along with their partners’ talent center at the College of Central Florida and CareerSource North Central Florida.
Rotary Sportsplex will host the week-long Cal Ripken Rookie World Series
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cal Ripken Rookie World Series kicks off in Marion County, and it starts on Monday. The tournament is by the Babe Ruth League Incorporated. It is a week-long tournament. Eight teams from across the country and the Bahamas will be visiting Ocala/Marion County. It will...
Gators open fall camp on Wednesday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators are almost a month away from kicking off the 2022 season at home against Utah. And with UF about to start fall camp, it’s apparent some of the most common words you’ll hear around the Gators are discipline, accountability, and consequences. Florida...
NCFL organizations hold back-to-school events
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students are returning to school in the coming weeks and many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events to prepare students for back to school. Back-to-School Events:. Waldo: Backpack and supply giveaway, Aug 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldo Community Center, 13558...
Tech Tuesday: Supporting start-up culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials are making more strides to support a thriving start-up culture. in this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate tell us about one of the companies working to grow that ecosystem. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to...
NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
Gainesville sprinter Tamari Davis sets world Under 20 record in 100m
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly. Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.
Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort King national historic landmark will close for maintenance on Monday. Park grounds at Fort King national historic landmark at 3925 E Fort King St are closed. It begins at 8 a.m. They will be closed until noon but are excited to be opening back...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: AMP’D 45
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Hitt program is being introduced to Gainesville, and it starts on Monday. Hear what AMP’D 45 is doing for the community on this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Teams get ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball enthusiasts from around the globe will be in Ocala for a week-long tournament. The 2022 Cal Ripken 8-year-old Machine Pitch Invitational World Series is happening in the horse capital of the world. On Sunday, all of the teams gathered in the Downtown Square for a...
Alachua County Fire Rescue gets new heavy rescue unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county fire rescue welcomed a new heavy rescue unit. A push-in ceremony was held at Station 23 on Fort Clark Boulevard on Tuesday. The new truck will replace Squad 23 which has been in service for nearly 20 years. The truck itself and all the equipment inside cost just under $1 million.
mikefarrellsports.com
Recruiting Round-Up: Florida chomping on the trail
In today’s edition of recruiting round-up, we take a look at how Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have begun to make serious moves on the recruiting trail. They continue to pick up momentum as they got four blue-chip prospects to commit in a few short days. If Florida continues on their current tear they will likely land a top 10 class, they currently have rocketed all the way up to 12 in the 247sports composite ranking.
Longtime area resident Larry Saunders passes away
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pillar of the Gainesville community has passed away. Chestnut Funeral Home officials announced that longtime funeral director Larry Saunders died last Tuesday. Saunders graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967 and later from the Miami-Dade College School of Mortuary Science. Visitation will be Wednesday at...
fox13news.com
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
247Sports
Sproat to return to Florida, did not sign with Mets
An unexpected development has left Florida’s baseball roster loaded with pitching talent. Brandon Sproat, who spent much of the 2022 season in the Gators’ Friday-night role, did not sign a professional contract after he was selected with the 90th overall pick by the New York Mets. According to...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Goal Diggers: Business in Greater Gainesville
Business in Greater Gainesville is a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment with comprehensive resources for entrepreneurs that make it a great place to launch a new company or grow and expand an existing business. Home to premier education, world-class health care facilities, extensive recreational activities and a vibrant arts and entertainment scene, Greater Gainesville offers a healthy work/life balance.
Ocala CEP highlights a Marion County language translation and interpreting company
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County language translation and interpreting company are taking the extra step to help their clients bridge the language gap. Our friends from the CEP share the company’s vision for helping their clients on a personal level. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
