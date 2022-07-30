Salvador Perez provides spark for KC Royals offense, but Yankees batter Royals relievers

Legendary Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, "voice" of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died Tuesday at age 94, the club announced. Scully, who retired in 2016, began as the Dodgers broadcaster in 1950 when the club was Brooklyn-based and followed them to Los Angeles when they moved to Southern California in 1958.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO