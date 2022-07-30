ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 people shot in 6 separate DC shootings within 12-hour span

Comments / 22

Brenda Garrett
3d ago

time to God old school .. If u on food stamps and Medicaid home visit..Miss School home visit..Get in trouble on the streets in the school home visit..Ban Gun and make tough laws Jail time..Dc Counsel and Mayor should be ashamed of all or this going on Do something ..Male a believer out of these people doing these crimes ..Stop sitting around not doing anything

Deirdre Keeney
2d ago

Wow and I was starting to think that all those unconstitutional gun laws weren't going to do anything but make things worse. I'm so glad things are working out for all those people who don't believe in the Bill of Rights. Our forefathers were so much more intelligent and honest than our politicians today please quit changing the work that they risked their lives for

WDBO

Six shot, one killed in DC shooting: Police

WASHINGTON — Six men were shot and one was killed in a shooting in northeast Washington, D.C. on Monday, police said. "We appear to have a large group of people who were in the area when the shots rang out," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters, adding, "We have no idea why the shots were fired at this point."
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived they found a teenage boy suffering from...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

One Dead, Five Injured After Shooting In Northeast Washington

One man was killed and five others injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington. As of Tuesday afternoon, the survivors’ physical injuries are not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told DCist/WAMU, though they could not confirm whether the survivors are still at the area hospitals they were taken to Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One man was killed and five others were wounded in a Monday night shooting in northeastern Washington D.C., the latest in a series of shootings that have affected the city. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters in a press conference that the shooting happened...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Washington, D.C.

DEVELOPING STORY: Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of F Street. There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Maryland man in custody after allegedly shooting his roommate

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A man is wounded after his roommate shot him in their Howard County apartment Tuesday night. Around 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace for a report of a shooting between two roommates. The suspect of the shooting was taken into police custody at the scene of the crime. Police have not provided the identity of the alleged shooter.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Prince George's County

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
