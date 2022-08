Hoskins’ HR in 10th inning lifts Phillies past Pirates 4-2

Legendary MLB broadcaster Vin Scully has died at 94 years old, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers. "He was the voice of the Dodgers and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw," the Dodgers wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO