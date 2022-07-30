Multiple mailboxes broken into at Kempsville Lake townhome community

www.13newsnow.com
2 sought in string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.
Blue USPS mailboxes in Virginia Beach closed over mail theft concerns
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “Do not use. Come inside.” That’s the message on the blue mailboxes outside the Acredale Post Office in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. A sign on the boxes warns of a US Postal Inspection Service Crime Alert. It says authorities are investigating...
Newport News woman robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad
A Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday, all over an iPhone. She says she's lucky to be alive after the suspect's gun misfired.
2-year-old found dead with woman suffering medical emergency in Virginia Beach
Officials say the cause of death for the child is unknown and the manner of death is not readily apparent. The Detective Bureau is investigating this case as a suspicious death.
Portsmouth police set date to handout free doorbell cameras
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. released new details on its Doorbell Camera Community Initiative. The department plans to issue free doorbell cameras to residents to help curb crime in the city. The camera system, called Blink, will include a free one-year subscription. The department will begin handing...
Missing man with amnesia found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Shawn Post was found safe Monday evening. Virginia Beach police were searching for a missing, endangered man with amnesia Monday afternoon. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Shawn Post has short-term memory loss and confusion due to a recent...
Six months into Codi Bigsby search, still no trace of the 4-year-old
From massive search efforts and community vigils, to a mishandled police interrogation and felony charges lodged against Codi's father, WAVY-TV 10's investigative team has covered every new development in this case.
Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk
Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
Virginia Beach man who killed ex-girlfriend in front of their kids sentenced
He faces between five and 40 years in prison on the murder charge and up to a year for each delinquency charge. Later Friday afternoon, the jury recommended he serve a 25.5-year sentence.
WAVY News 10
Issues linger at condemned Newport News apartments; new hearing Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems. WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, causing the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
VBFD frees driver trapped after vehicle crash
The Virginia Beach Fire and Police Departments and Virginia Beach Rescue responded to the scene at the intersection of Centerville Road and Kempsville Road around 12:18 p.m.
Man who killed Bellamy Gamboa sentenced to 25 years in prison
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who police say confessed to killing a Virginia Beach mother was sentenced to serve 25 years and 6 months in prison Tuesday. Lamont Johnson, 45, was convicted of a second-degree murder charge and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Extreme heat leading to elevator inspection failures at condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Weeks of repairs and progress didn't stop the SeaView Lofts elevators from failing inspection again. Hundreds of residents were forced out of the Newport News apartment complex more than a month ago due to numerous failed safety inspections. Testimony inside Newport News Circuit Court on...
Portsmouth Police investigates multiple overnight shootings, one dead
Portsmouth Police is investigating three different shooting incidents that took place throughout the city on the night of August 1, 2022.
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; VB judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
