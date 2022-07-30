Dog killed in west Lincoln house fire

www.klkntv.com
Lincoln fire investigators determine cause of blaze that engulfed a home Friday
There was an update on Tuesday about a Friday blaze at a west Lincoln home near Southwest 24th and West A Streets.
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at JCPenney that caused $20,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism at JCPenney inside Gateway Mall that caused around $20,000 worth of damages. On Monday, an employee reported the vandalism to police. They told officers someone had broken into the store sometime between 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. That...
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
Man Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle On West ‘O’ Street
Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash around 8:30 Monday night at Highway 77 and West O street in Lincoln. Just before 8:00 pm a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373.
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
Two held captive in Lincoln warehouse where they were ‘beaten, burned,’ police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was tortured and branded and one other person was sexually assaulted in a Lincoln warehouse, according to an arrest affidavit. A 26-year-old told Lincoln Police he was beaten, burned and branded with the word “Thief” after he was kidnapped by two men Thursday night, according to court records.
Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting
Intense heat and humidity is back this week with highs expected to reach the 90s every day. Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff.
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
Officer uses Taser on man found working on stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer used a Taser to stop a man who ran away after he was found working on a stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 6:00 p.m., officers spotted two stolen vehicles in a parking lot near 84th and Holdredge Streets. When officers...
Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P
A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash
A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a four-vehicle accident at 1:36 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. Multiple people needed extrication from their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said...
UPDATE: Omaha police identify victims in Sunday morning homicide
Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide that took place on Sunday at 2225 Lake Street.
Star City Shores to temporarily close due to staffing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln pool will close for four days due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will be closed from Aug. 8 to 11. It will reopen for one final weekend before being closed for the season on Aug. 14. City officials say no...
Lincoln police release names of suspects in kidnapping and assault case
On Monday afternoon, the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) announced the arrests of two suspects in a kidnapping, assault and sexual assault case.
2 men in custody for kidnapping, torture incident
30 year old Tanner Danielson was arrested Monday afternoon in Rapid City, South Dakota. Lincoln, NE (August 1, 2022) Lincoln Police have arrested one man, and another is custody in Rapid City, South Dakota, in a case involving a kidnapping and assault of a man and a woman. 26 year old Austin Widhalm has been charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and 1st Degree False Imprisonment. 30 year old Tanner Danielson faces charges including 1st Degree False Imprisonment, 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree False Imprisonment and 1st Degree Sexual Assault.
Omaha man identified as motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash
(Sarpy County, NE) -- An Omaha man is identified as the motorcyclist killed in a Friday morning Sarpy County crash. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says just before 6:45 Friday morning sheriff's deputies, along with the Papillion and Bellevue Fire Departments, were called to Platteview Road just west of 36th Street for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. Investigators say a westbound Ford F-350 collided with an eastbound motorcycle on Platteview Road. The driver of the F-350 is identified as 37 year old Jarrod Morrow, of Bellevue, was not injured in the crash.
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
