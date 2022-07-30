SSA freight boat out of service

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – — On their Facebook page, theNantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals shelter posted the following yesterday:. FOUND CAT: Does anyone recognize this little girl? 4-5 months old, found on the Steamship hiding and came over from Hyannis. We think she must have hidden herself in someone’s car and came out once they got on the boat! She was covered in fleas and car grease so she has gotten a bath. Please call us at 508-825-2287 Ext. 1 if this is your cat.

