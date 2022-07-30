SSA freight boat out of service

www.ack.net
Inquirer and Mirror
Fishing boat strikes cruise ship east of Nantucket
(July 31, 2022) A New Bedford-based fishing boat struck a cruise ship early Saturday morning about 40 miles east of Nantucket, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Norweigan Cruise lines' Norweigan Pearl was struck by the Gabby G just before 2:25 a.m., the Coast Guard reported. The Norweigan Pearl...
NECN
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Inquirer and Mirror
Adelaide S. Gifford
Adelaide S. Gifford, 94, of Wheat Ridge, Colo. and Nantucket, died July 17, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held this fall on Nantucket.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach
A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
Inquirer and Mirror
Today's Beach Report: Green flags across the board
(Aug. 1, 2022) After delayed openings due to rain this morning, Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches are open with green flags on both the north and south shores. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Miacomet.
Humpback whale dies in ‘shallow shores’ off Massachusetts coast
A humpback whale died in Wellfleet’s “shallow shores,” International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) announced Thursday. The organization worked with the Wellfleet Harbormaster, police department, Winkler Crane and other volunteers to extract the large animal. IFAW said the whale was 24 feet long and weighed about 7,900 pounds.
Inquirer and Mirror
David M. Gray, 89
David M. Gray, 89, of Polpis, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Hawaii. No services are planned at this time.
Humpback whale dies after getting stranded off Cape Cod
WELLFLEET, Mass. — A humpback whale died after getting stranded off Cape Cod this week, officials said. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says it received a report on Tuesday night about a struggling humpback whale in the shallow shores of Wellfleet, the non-profit said in a Facebook post.
Inquirer and Mirror
Today's Beach Report: Surfside, Miacomet closed to swimming after another shark-fin sighting
(July 31, 2022) A confirmed shark-fin sighting has already closed Surfside and Miacomet beaches to swimming for at least two hours this morning. Harbormaster Sheila Lucey said the beaches will reopen to swimming by noon if no more sightings are reported. Jellyfish were also reported at Miacomet and Surfside this...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes two beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Larkin Pond Association Beach in Kingston and Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter both have high bacteria levels. The department will continue to monitor the beach quality through...
Another 10 shark sightings reported Thursday on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard
Considering sharks tend to stick largely to Cape Cod in the summer months for the seal population, a shark sighting off Martha's Vineyard is somewhat out of the ordinary. Ten great white shark sightings were reported on the Sharktivity app Thursday between 10:41 a.m. and 2:43 p.m. The morning began...
hyannisnews.com
NANTUCKET ANIMAL SHELTER TRYING TO LOCATE OWNER OF CAT THAT SNUCK OVER ON FERRY FROM HYANNIS…
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – — On their Facebook page, theNantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals shelter posted the following yesterday:. FOUND CAT: Does anyone recognize this little girl? 4-5 months old, found on the Steamship hiding and came over from Hyannis. We think she must have hidden herself in someone’s car and came out once they got on the boat! She was covered in fleas and car grease so she has gotten a bath. Please call us at 508-825-2287 Ext. 1 if this is your cat.
capecod.com
One person seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable about 7:15 PM Friday. The crash happened westbound before Exit 68 (Route 132) when the vehicle crashed into the woodline. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: Night Under the Light
(July 28, 2022) The Sconset Trust celebrated the 15th anniversary of the move of Sankaty Light away from the eroding Sconset Bluff July 17 with its Night Under the Light Gala at Sankaty Head Golf Club. Guests enjoyed cocktails, a raw bar and live music. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock...
Massachusetts beach closes Monday following Portuguese man o’ war sighting
WESTPORT, Mass. — A Massachusetts beach has been closed for the day after a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, officials said. The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dangerous rip currents also...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Hospital placed on trauma alert for driver who crashed on Rte. 6, W. Barnstable…
WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. this evening, on Route 6 westbound, right before Exit 68 (the old Exit 6). State troopers had been on the lookout for an erratic driver speeding in the immediate area just prior to receiving the call about a truck crashing into the woods. The Department of Environmental Protection was notified after gasoline started leaking from the wreckage.
ABC6.com
6 people displaced after house fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Fire Department said 6 people were displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Holly Street just after 6:30 a.m. “The crew of Engine...
fun107.com
Fairhaven Dog Dropped Off At Shelter After Owners Move Away [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Everyone deserves to know what it feels like to be loved by a pet, and every animal deserves to be loved by the perfect family. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are waiting for a place to call home, and on Wet Nose Wednesday, we aim to get the word out.
