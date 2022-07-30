ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

SSA freight boat out of service

By Joshua Balling Email: jballing@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ack.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inquirer and Mirror

Fishing boat strikes cruise ship east of Nantucket

(July 31, 2022) A New Bedford-based fishing boat struck a cruise ship early Saturday morning about 40 miles east of Nantucket, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Norweigan Cruise lines' Norweigan Pearl was struck by the Gabby G just before 2:25 a.m., the Coast Guard reported. The Norweigan Pearl...
NANTUCKET, MA
NECN

Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket

A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Adelaide S. Gifford

Adelaide S. Gifford, 94, of Wheat Ridge, Colo. and Nantucket, died July 17, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held this fall on Nantucket.
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woods Hole, MA
Nantucket, MA
Business
City
Hyannis, MA
City
Vineyard Haven, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
State
Connecticut State
Boston

Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach

A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
Inquirer and Mirror

Today's Beach Report: Green flags across the board

(Aug. 1, 2022) After delayed openings due to rain this morning, Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches are open with green flags on both the north and south shores. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Miacomet.
NANTUCKET, MA
PennLive.com

Humpback whale dies in ‘shallow shores’ off Massachusetts coast

A humpback whale died in Wellfleet’s “shallow shores,” International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) announced Thursday. The organization worked with the Wellfleet Harbormaster, police department, Winkler Crane and other volunteers to extract the large animal. IFAW said the whale was 24 feet long and weighed about 7,900 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssa#Vehicles#The Steamship Authority#Thames Shipyard#Vineyard#The Reservation Office
Inquirer and Mirror

David M. Gray, 89

David M. Gray, 89, of Polpis, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Hawaii. No services are planned at this time.
NANTUCKET, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Larkin Pond Association Beach in Kingston and Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter both have high bacteria levels. The department will continue to monitor the beach quality through...
EXETER, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
hyannisnews.com

NANTUCKET ANIMAL SHELTER TRYING TO LOCATE OWNER OF CAT THAT SNUCK OVER ON FERRY FROM HYANNIS…

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts – — On their Facebook page, theNantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals shelter posted the following yesterday:. FOUND CAT: Does anyone recognize this little girl? 4-5 months old, found on the Steamship hiding and came over from Hyannis. We think she must have hidden herself in someone’s car and came out once they got on the boat! She was covered in fleas and car grease so she has gotten a bath. Please call us at 508-825-2287 Ext. 1 if this is your cat.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

One person seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable about 7:15 PM Friday. The crash happened westbound before Exit 68 (Route 132) when the vehicle crashed into the woodline. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Inquirer and Mirror

Seen on the Scene: Night Under the Light

(July 28, 2022) The Sconset Trust celebrated the 15th anniversary of the move of Sankaty Light away from the eroding Sconset Bluff July 17 with its Night Under the Light Gala at Sankaty Head Golf Club. Guests enjoyed cocktails, a raw bar and live music. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock...
NANTUCKET, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Hospital placed on trauma alert for driver who crashed on Rte. 6, W. Barnstable…

WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. this evening, on Route 6 westbound, right before Exit 68 (the old Exit 6). State troopers had been on the lookout for an erratic driver speeding in the immediate area just prior to receiving the call about a truck crashing into the woods. The Department of Environmental Protection was notified after gasoline started leaking from the wreckage.
ABC6.com

6 people displaced after house fire in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Fire Department said 6 people were displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Holly Street just after 6:30 a.m. “The crew of Engine...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy