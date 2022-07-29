Cincinnati Reds utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most popular players being discussed ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to a report Sunday via Twitter from MLB Network's Jon Morosi , with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners among the teams that have checked in on Drury.

Last week, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote that Drury was among the 12 Major League Baseball players most likely to be traded before Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastern, with the Braves, Dodgers and Chicago White Sox as three potential landing spots for Drury.

Right-handed starting pitcher Luis Castillo was traded late Friday to the Seattle Mariners for four prospects.

Drury is hitting .275 with 20 home runs and 59 RBIs this season.

The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith last week on a potential Drury trade:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Brandon Drury landing spots include Braves, Dodgers, Mariners, White Sox, per reports