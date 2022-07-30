Drones flying over wildfires force firefighting helicopters and planes to be grounded

cbsaustin.com
KHOU
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
CBS Austin
Crews fighting wildfire on Hays/Blanco County line; 800 acres burned, 30% contained
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Smoke Rider Fire has now burned 800 acres and is 30 percent contained. Fire activity has significantly diminished. Pedernales Falls State Park is Now closed due to the threat of fire, roads leading into the park have smoke going across and first responders are staging along the same roads.
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
CBS Austin
Neighbors help neighbors as Smoke Rider Fire engulfs 600 acres of land
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The fire danger continues across Central Texas. Multiple wildfires sparked in the Austin area on Tuesday. The Smoke Rider Fire burned on the Hays/Blanco County line. The fire prompted evacuations and at last check, it is 600 acres and 10 percent contained. The wildfire started around noon on Tuesday.
CBS Austin
Lakeway/Steiner Ranch residents doing what they can to avoid repeat of 2011 wildfire
LAKEWAY, Texas — Homeowners around Steiner Ranch west of Austin are trying to avoid a repeat of a devastating fire that roared through their neighborhood eleven years ago. The risk comes from living in an area filled with beautiful trees that right now are drying in the Texas summer.
It has been 6 years since the tragic hot air balloon crash in Lockhart
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday, July 30 marks six years since 16 people died in the nation's deadliest hot air balloon crash. The incident happened just 40 minutes south of Austin in Lockhart, Texas on July 30, 2016. It was the deadliest commercial balloon crash in U.S. history and the worst aviation disaster since 2009.
fox7austin.com
San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
dailytrib.com
Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage
The identities of two Burnet County infants who died in 1967 and 1968 were stolen and used for 30 years by two people recently arrested in Hawaii and charged with four felonies and potentially espionage. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and sealed by order of the court until July 21.
fox7austin.com
What is dry lightning?
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas desperately needs rain, but as dangerous fire conditions continue, storms brings another threat: dry lightning. This time of year a thunderstorm is great as it cools things down, it brings rain, and they just look pretty, but those same storms can produce wildfires. That's because the lightning that comes from the storms can strike well outside the rain footprint. If that happens anything flammable can be set ablaze.
CBS Austin
N. I-35/US 183 flyover closes for one week for 'final construction adjustments'
AUSTIN, Texas - A major flyover bridge that closed for four months due to construction in May 2021 is closing again for repairs. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be making final adjustments that are needed on the northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover. Starting on Sunday, July...
Neighbors want safety upgrades for SH-45 intersection in southwest Austin
Some residents in one southwest Austin neighborhood are calling for improvements at a highway intersection before someone could lose their life.
fourpointsnews.com
Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼
An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
fox7austin.com
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified
WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
Elon Musk reportedly planning to build private airport outside Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Tech tycoon Elon Musk plans to build a private airport outside Austin, according to a report from Austonia. Sources told Austonia that the airport would spring up, more specifically, east of Austin near the Bastrop area. It is currently unknown when construction could begin. The airport...
fox7austin.com
Weeklong closure of northbound I-35, US 183 flyover to slow down commutes
AUSTIN, Texas - For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will be temporarily closed for a week. "Seven days, that's terrible," Austin Perkins...
Mobile home evictions underway in South Austin
In one South Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
Killeen-born astronaut retires after 22 years at NASA
Killeen-born astronaut Shane Kimbrough officially retired from NASA on Sunday, marking an end to his 22-year career with the agency.
Structure fire in Manor, brush and grass involved
The Travis County Emergency Service District 12 is responding to a structure fire in Manor. Grass and brush in the area have also caught fire.
CBS Austin
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
