Drones flying over wildfires force firefighting helicopters and planes to be grounded

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas desperately needs rain, but as dangerous fire conditions continue, storms brings another threat: dry lightning. This time of year a thunderstorm is great as it cools things down, it brings rain, and they just look pretty, but those same storms can produce wildfires. That's because the lightning that comes from the storms can strike well outside the rain footprint. If that happens anything flammable can be set ablaze.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO