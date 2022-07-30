ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Bright, NJ

Authorities Probe How Local Man Found In Sea Bright Surf Died

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuHin_0gyJQ9sg00
Henry C. Potter Photo Credit: FACEBOOK (In the Garden)

How a financial adviser who was found in the surf off Sea Bright died remained a question entering the weekend.

Authorities weren't sure whether Henry C. Potter, 64, of Highlands drowned or succumbed to some medical problem on Wednesday, Police Chief Brett M. Friedman said.

It will be up to a medical examiner to make that determination.

Potter was still alive when a passerby found him in Sea Bright's unguarded North Beach section off the 200 block of Ocean Avenue around 4 p.m. July 27, authorities said.

Responding officers who began CPR were joined by members of Sea Bright Fire & Rescue before Potter was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

It was the first drowning in seven years in Sea Bright, which is known for members-only beach clubs.

"With great sadness and so much sorrow..our dear friend Henry Potter has passed 💔💔💔," the owners of In the Garden, a florist shop in Highlands, posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.

"We’ve had great years of friendship, intellect, laughter and entertainment.😭😭😭 The flower shop nor Highlands won’t be the same without you," they added.

