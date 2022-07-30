ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: July 29th, 2022

By Jacob Riley
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Few storms north. Low of 69°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Storm or two. High of 97°. Winds SSE 12-18 MPH.

Showers and storms will remain possible over northern areas tonight, through around 4 AM Saturday morning. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds around 10-15 MPH out of the east-southeast. Areas north of Highway 82/62 will see winds shift to the north as outflow winds move into the area ahead of tonight’s storms. Lows will settle in the low 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday through Monday will be mostly dry and warm, with highs ranging anywhere from 94-108 degrees across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Warmest temperatures will occur off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will mainly be out of the south around 10-20 MPH. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky can be expected each day. The occasional shower or storm cannot be ruled out, especially for Saturday and Monday. Unfortunately, most areas are expected to remain dry. Morning lows will remain slightly above average, only dropping into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:
Hot and dry conditions will persist for the rest of the forecast period. Thankfully, the remainder of our forecast period does not appear to be as hot as most of July was. We will continue to see high temperatures range anywhere from 95-105 degrees under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky each day. Morning lows will also remain above average, bottoming out in the low 70s to low 80s. Rain chances are expected to remain at bay as drought conditions continue to worsen, and the concern for wildfires continues to grow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Omk7m_0gyJPwdt00
KLBK 7-Day Forecast
Valid: July 29th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 29th:
Sunrise: 6:57 AM CDT
Sunset: 8:50 PM CDT
Average High: 94°
Record High: 102° (1948)
Average Low: 69°
Record Low: 60° (2004)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

