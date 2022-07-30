Beekeepers transforming Eminem's childhood home site into pollinator garden

www.tv20detroit.com
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saturday, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations. “We’re just going to continue. We won’t stop," Nefertiti Morris, his sister told 7 Action News....
Amid high inflation, organizations aim to help Detroiters facing eviction
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve been reporting on skyrocketing inflation and rising rents. And now, people at a Detroit apartment complex are wondering what they are going to do after getting eviction notices taped to their doors. “It makes me wonder what corner I am going to be living...
2-year-old shot while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 2-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire when a car was shot up in Southwest Detroit. We're told the shooting happened between near the intersection of Witt and Lawndale, which is near Fort St. and I-75. Police tell us three adults were...
Another 'senseless shooting' in Detroit hit a 2-year-old girl and another bystander
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a gray or silver Jeep with at least one person who opened fire on another car at the intersection of Lawndale and Witt at 9 am this morning. A 2-year-old girl inside the car with her father and two other adults...
Why are some gas stations still higher than others as prices fall?
(WXYZ) — Gas prices continue to take a tumble and have been going down for more than 40 consecutive days. For the first time in months, Michigan is below the national average for gasoline. A gallon of gas is now around $4.19, which is about 90 cents lower than...
Detroit police searching for missing teenage girl
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for your help in finding a teenage girl who has been reported missing. Autumn Allen, 16, was last seen July 31 around 6 p.m. when she walked away from her home in the 18900 block of Prest. Allen is described as...
'Our community deserves better.' 24 non-fatal shootings reported in Detroit this weekend
(WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about a string of violent shootings over the weekend in the city, saying the community deserves better. According to White, there were 24 non-fatal shootings and seven homicides in the City of Detroit this weekend. That includes a mass shooting that...
Police say parking dispute ended with mass shooting at Detroit birthday party, killing 2
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police believe a parking dispute led to a man opening fire on a birthday party at his neighbor's home, killing two and injuring six. The shooting happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The police say the...
Chief to address mass shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead, 6 injured
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over the weekend, a mass shooting in Detroit left two people dead and six others wounded. It happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side. Detroit Police Chief James White is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to address the shooting. Police...
State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases
The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
7 people shot, one killed by neighbor in mass shooting on Detroit’s westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside. At least one person was fatally shot. Police say, the house was shot up by a neighbor who lived across...
Local clerks talk poll worker recruitment, preps for Michigan primary
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local clerks and Michigan voters are preparing for Tuesday's primary, which will shape the party landscape for the November midterm elections. The biggest race statewide Tuesday will be the GOP gubernatorial battle, to determine who will take on Gov. Whitmer in the fall. There are also several notable congressional races including a crowded ballot for the new 13th congressional district which stretches from the Gross Pointes to downriver.
Detroit Weather: High heat and strong storms return Wednesday
Tonight: Clouds increase late with a low of 68°. Humidity rises again overnight. Wind: S 5 mph. Wednesday: Hot and muggy with a high of 94° and heat indices up to 100°. Scattered afternoon/evening storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind the highest threat. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.
"You're alive!" Hear the emotional 911 call after plane crash in Ray Township injured 3
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has released the 911 call after a six-seater plane crashed in Ray Township with three people and a dog inside in July. Hear the call in the video player above. "There's been a plane crash at Ray airport," the...
EVs force emergency responders into new training to avoid electrocutions, reigniting fires
SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — "The typical electric vehicle has enough voltage to kill you if you don't know how to handle it," that's according to a safety training video from the National Fire Protection Association, aimed at keeping emergency responders and those they're helping safe during incidents involving electric vehicles.
Man facing murder charges after mass shooting at Detroit birthday party left 2 dead
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a man is now facing murder charges after a mass shooting at a Detroit birthday party left two dead and six others injured. Police say Winston Kirtley Jr. is charged with two counts of murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building and 10 counts of felony firearm. His arraignment is scheduled for August 3.
18-year-old escapee from Eastpointe charged with assault on 8-year-old boy
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe Police said errors were made that allowed 18-year-old Devonta Deshawn Moore to escape from a police officer and sergeant Monday night. Hours after he'd been arraigned on charges of domestic violence and being disorderly, Moore was being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners.
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News crews observed the counting of local absentee ballots at Huntington Place in Detroit from the media observation area. We noticed some policies in place to prevent disputes such as those seen in 2020. During the counting of absentee ballots in November 2020 at...
One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured. Officers were dispatched to the area of Gratiot and Novara after receiving reports of a crash. Once on the scene, DPD confirms two men were found ejected...
Suspect wanted after escaping police custody in Eastpointe on Monday night
Eastpointe police are searching for a suspect they said escaped custody on Friday night. According to police, Devonta Deshawn Moore was being held without bond on charges of domestic violence and fleeing/eluding. Police say he was in the process of being loaded into a prisoner transport van when he fled...
