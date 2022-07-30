Lawyer speaks on behalf of Brown family regarding Sesame Place video

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO