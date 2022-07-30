Lawyer speaks on behalf of Brown family regarding Sesame Place video

www.tv20detroit.com
Jane Doe
3d ago
"Mental therapy," really, how laughable is that. Some folks are always looking for a way to get free money. How about just not going back to that park?
22
AKOU812
3d ago
it's sad, but come on. this is ridiculous. I think just about everyone could sue for being ignored somewhere. this teaches your children nothing.
18
Tonia Pittman
3d ago
I recently took my 16 mth old grandbaby there 4th of July weekend. We are A.A and had a pure ball. I hoisted her on my shoulder for the parade and I have video of just about all the characters coming over and hi-fiving her and making contact with her. She was sooo excited and clapping. It was an awesome day and YES, we will return.
10
