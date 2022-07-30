ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumble Ponies come out on top in Friday night contest

By Brian Rudman
BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 12-8 on Friday night.

The Rumble Ponies grabbed an early lead thanks to a Brett Baty solo home run in the bottom of the first.

The celebrations would not last long for the Ponies as the Fisher Cats responded with 4 runs in the second inning.

Davis Schneider, Zac Cook and Ryan Gold all homered in the inning to bring the score to 4-1.

A short rain delay took place in the bottom of the second which seemed to be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Rumble Ponies though.

Binghamton stormed back for 6 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The frame was highlighted by RBI singles from Matt O’Neill, Nick Meyer and Baty to bring the score to 7-4.

Baty would later add to his phenomenal night with a grand slam in the eighth inning to extend the Ponies lead to 12-5.

The Rumble Ponies and the Fisher Cats will go at it once again on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. start time.

Spiedie Fest History

