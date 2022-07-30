Shelter in place canceled for residents near 1600 Washington Ave. in Sauk City

www.nbc15.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Madison firefighters cut man free from concrete mixer
TOWN OF VIENNA, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Madison Fire Department headed to the Town of Vienna late Monday night where they needed to cut a man free from the drum of a concrete mixing truck. The man was working on the mixer when he fell into the spinning...
Sheriff to close portion of Dane Co. jail, move inmates to other counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of Dane Co. inmates will soon find themselves housed in other counties after Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made the decision to close a portion of his jail. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office revealed its plan to begin transferring inmates as it shuts down the east section...
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
MPD: Puppy in car stolen from Madison’s east side found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing ten-week-old puppy riding in a car when the vehicle was stolen is over Tuesday after police say he was found safe. Malloy, a brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, according to an updated Madison Police Department incident report. Police did not give any indication if a suspect or suspects in the case had been identified.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
Man admits to damaging business, now in custody
MADISON, Wis.– A man is in custody after admitting to causing damage to a Madison business Sunday night. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol when he noticed a man laying on the ground next to his wheelchair in front of Discount Tire on Verona Road. The officer also noticed the windows of the...
Body of missing fisherman found in Grant Co. lake
MUSCODA, Wis. (WMTV) - Search crews have recovered the body of a 69-year-old Fennimore man who went missing Sunday afternoon while fishing on a Grant Co. lake. Marlin Carl was reported missing shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he did not return at his usual time from fishing at Pafenrath Lake, according tot he Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office. His family spotted his boat still on the water but could not locate him.
Phone services down at Reedsburg hospitals, clinics
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Phone lines have been restored at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center after being cut out Tuesday afternoon, Sauk County officials said. Sauk Co. said the phone service that the medical center uses, Charter Communications, is not working. The medical center cannot receive calls into the hospitals or clinics.
Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A boy under ten years old fired the shot that injured a little girl over the weekend at a home in Poynette, the police department revealed. The city’s police chief Adam Rogge offered the latest information during a Tuesday morning news conference about the incident.
Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Dane Co. man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon in Fitchburg. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network sent out an alert for Robert Peterson, who was last seen at 4:50 p.m. on Monday on Fish Hatchery Road. Police say he is 5′7″...
Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to reduce this month
President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect. Updated: 5 hours...
Dane Co. Black Caucus pushes for smaller jail
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six months ago, in the face of rising estimates, Dane Co. supervisors approved a plan to shave an entire floor and 100 beds from the county’s proposed new jail. Now, as costs continue climbing, a group of supervisors want to see the same thing done to the revised plan.
Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect
President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to...
MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was found laying on the ground outside a tire shop admitted to an officer that he had damaged the store windows, the Madison Police Department reported. According to an MPD statement, one of its officers was on routine patrol late Sunday night and...
Bicyclist dead after crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist is dead Monday after a crash on Madison’s east side, police confirmed. In its report, the Madison Police Department stated that officers arrived around 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. MPD explained that the bicyclist, who was in...
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
Body of 69-year-old man recovered from Paffenrath Lake near Muscoda
MUSCODA, Wis. — Crews found the body of a fisherman in a lake near the Wisconsin River west of Muscoda Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Marlin Carl, 69, of Fennimore, was fishing at Paffenrath Lake — also known as Paffenrath Slough — when he did not return at his usual time. His family...
