Fire sparked at Hook & Catch Seafood & Chicken

Fire marshal investigating after Monday mobile home fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released more details about the Monday mobile home fire on Cypress Crest Lane. On Monday, JFRD personnel responded to 1500 Cypress Crest Ln. in reference to a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported that the fire was “fully involved,” meaning the entire home was in flames.
JFRD: Crash on Mathews Bridge leaves one person trapped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has conformed a crash westbound on Mathews Bridge. They state that this crash has left one person trapped in the wreckage and crews are working to save them. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JFRD has stopped all traffic...
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritan recalls helping man attacked by sea creature on Jacksonville Beach
(WSVN) - Taking a dip at the beach on a hot summer day is not a bad idea, but Robert Alexander said there are times it can turn into a frightening experience. “All of a sudden we heard a bunch of girls screaming,” said Alexander. Alexander said a man...
News4Jax.com
Man’s body found after van discovered in Jacksonville pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man’s body was discovered after police were notified Tuesday of a submerged vehicle inside a pond on North Jefferson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene at 4:17 p.m. after...
Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami. The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering. NBC Miami...
Memorial services announced for Tasheka ‘TySheeks’ Young
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community will get a chance to honor the life of local mother and former DJ Tasheka “TySheeks” Young. Young was known by many as “TySheeks.” She previously worked for POWER 106.1, which is owned by Action News Jax parent company Cox Media Group.
News4Jax.com
4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3...
News4Jax.com
Man describes rescue of possible shark bite victim in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was severely injured in the waters off Jacksonville Beach on Saturday might have been bitten by a shark, lifeguards told News4JAX. They said they did not see a shark in the water so they can’t confirm that is what injured the man.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers arrived at 4800 Moncrief Rd. in response to a shooting. A man in his mid-30s was found shot. He was rushed to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Not much is known at this...
FHP reports two cars striking and killing a woman on MLK Jr. Pkwy.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the person was walking in the inside southbound lane on U.S.-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway just north of 8th Street. A car driving on the inside lane was unable...
Sunday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were involved in a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville around 1:30 a.m., according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene at 8300 Gullege Drive, JSO said. The men had non-life threatening injuries and were able to take themselves to the hospital. Violent Crimes...
Two injured in early morning shooting on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men took themselves to the hospital in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 1 after what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office describes as a shooting. Officers responded to 8300 Gullege Drive after a shooting was reported. Both men suffered no major injuries and were able to...
News4Jax.com
Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
First Coast News
Jacksonville woman charged with accessory in Nassau County deputy's murder pleads guilty
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman charged with accessory after the fact in the murder in the shooting death of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers has pleaded guilty. Breiana Tole, who was 27 at the time, was accused of helping Patrick McDowell, Moyers' alleged killer, escape. She was...
Popculture
Pregnant Radio DJ TySheeks Murdered, Boyfriend Charged
Tasheka Ranette Young, a popular Jacksonville, Florida radio personality known also as TySheeks, was reportedly four months pregnant when police allege the father of her two young children, Bursey Jerome Armstrong Jr., killed her in a domestic violence incident. Young was 34 when she was killed Saturday in her home at Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News.
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
Man reportedly bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach, Jax Beach Ocean Rescue says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man has been reportedly bitten by a shark at Jacksonville Beach Saturday afternoon by 10th Ave. South. The Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue stated it was not reported to guards that anyone at the scene saw a shark. This is fairly typical as sharks cannot be seen below the water.
PRICED OUT OF JAX: Southern Roots Filling Station owner says he’s facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some popular local restaurants and other businesses say they’re being priced out of Jacksonville due to rising rental costs. Action News Jax spoke with the owner of the Southern Roots Filling Station in Riverside. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach
JAX BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has a new video that shows a swimmer being rescued after they were bitten by a shark in Jacksonville Beach. It shows the heroic moments a 16-year-old helped rescue the swimmer. “He went underwater and started waving his arms and yelling for...
