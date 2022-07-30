ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Fire sparked at Hook & Catch Seafood & Chicken

 4 days ago
Fire marshal investigating after Monday mobile home fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released more details about the Monday mobile home fire on Cypress Crest Lane. On Monday, JFRD personnel responded to 1500 Cypress Crest Ln. in reference to a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported that the fire was “fully involved,” meaning the entire home was in flames.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man’s body found after van discovered in Jacksonville pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man’s body was discovered after police were notified Tuesday of a submerged vehicle inside a pond on North Jefferson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene at 4:17 p.m. after...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Sunday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were involved in a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville around 1:30 a.m., according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene at 8300 Gullege Drive, JSO said. The men had non-life threatening injuries and were able to take themselves to the hospital. Violent Crimes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Popculture

Pregnant Radio DJ TySheeks Murdered, Boyfriend Charged

Tasheka Ranette Young, a popular Jacksonville, Florida radio personality known also as TySheeks, was reportedly four months pregnant when police allege the father of her two young children, Bursey Jerome Armstrong Jr., killed her in a domestic violence incident. Young was 34 when she was killed Saturday in her home at Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

