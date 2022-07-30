Oil rigs increase for 23rd straight month

The U.S. boosted its rig count by nine week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on July 29. Eight of the nine additions were land rigs and one was an offshore rig, the count showed. The additions take the total U.S. rig count up to 767, comprising 746 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and four inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Of the total U.S. rig figure of 767, 605 of these are categorized as oil rigs, 157 are categorized as gas rigs and five are categorized as miscellaneous rigs.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO