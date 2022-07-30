Oil rigs increase for 23rd straight month

www.mysanantonio.com
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
CoinTelegraph
Coming to Texas: Riot Blockchain announces plans to move NY miners to Lone Star State
Crypto mining firm Riot Blockchain said it has begun relocating rigs from its New York data facility, with the majority intended to end up in central Texas. In a Wednesday announcement, Riot said it has transitioned some of its mining rigs from a Massena, New York facility — named Coinmint — as part of an effort to reduce the firm’s operating expenses through lower power costs and eliminate “all third-party hosting fees.” The company said it planned to “ship the balance of its S19 miner fleet” at Coinmint to Riot’s Whinstone facility in Rockdale, Texas in July.
rigzone.com
USA Ramps Up Rig Count
The U.S. boosted its rig count by nine week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on July 29. Eight of the nine additions were land rigs and one was an offshore rig, the count showed. The additions take the total U.S. rig count up to 767, comprising 746 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and four inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Of the total U.S. rig figure of 767, 605 of these are categorized as oil rigs, 157 are categorized as gas rigs and five are categorized as miscellaneous rigs.
NTSB: Father on meth while driving truck that killed Westminster golfer, not 13 year old
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, drove the pickup truck that slammed into a van carrying a Westminster gofer and other New Mexico college athletes. The National Transportation Safety Board said 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methamphetamine in Siemens' blood. Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado was one of the victims.
TV Station Loses Power as Meteorologist Is Warning of Rolling Blackouts
On Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas called on Texans to conserve electricity amid high temperatures and concerns of possible blackouts.
Fact check: Newborn abandoned in Mesa, Arizona, sparks string of false claims in other cities
The discovery of the abandoned newborn led to an array of false claims that the baby was found in different places across the country.
The Weather Channel
Could 2022 Be The Hottest Summer On Record In Texas? In Parts Of The State, It Has Started That Way
Searing heat in the Southern Plains is just the latest hot spell in a sizzling summer. Some Texas cities have had their hottest start to summer on record. A stubborn La Niña and worsening drought is contributing to this persistent heat. There are no signs of the heat letting...
