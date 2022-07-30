Fire destroys home, car, camper and horse trailer in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — A fire gutted a home in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon and was still smoldering as of Friday evening.

The blaze at a house on Darby Road southeast of the Bannock County Jail ignited shortly after 3 p.m. and the flames destroyed the residence as well as an adjacent car, camper and horse trailer, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.

The fire consumed the one-story house and caused it to partially collapse before firefighters knocked down most of the flames by around 6 p.m., authorities said.

There were no injuries but firefighters were still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m. extinguishing hot spots.

Authorities said the people and dog who resided at the house were able to escape the flames prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The flames ignited multiple small grass fires, which were extinguished before they could spread to other nearby structures.

Once the fire at the home is completely out, Bannock County Sheriff's Office investigators will attempt to determine the cause of the blaze, authorities said.

The Pocatello Valley and Pocatello fire departments responded to the fire along with firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service.

Authorities did not know if the people and canine displaced by the fire had found a place to stay following the destruction of their home.