Pocatello, ID

Fire destroys home, car, camper and horse trailer in south Pocatello

By By Journal Staff
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — A fire gutted a home in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon and was still smoldering as of Friday evening.

The blaze at a house on Darby Road southeast of the Bannock County Jail ignited shortly after 3 p.m. and the flames destroyed the residence as well as an adjacent car, camper and horse trailer, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.

The fire consumed the one-story house and caused it to partially collapse before firefighters knocked down most of the flames by around 6 p.m., authorities said.

There were no injuries but firefighters were still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m. extinguishing hot spots.

Authorities said the people and dog who resided at the house were able to escape the flames prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The flames ignited multiple small grass fires, which were extinguished before they could spread to other nearby structures.

Once the fire at the home is completely out, Bannock County Sheriff's Office investigators will attempt to determine the cause of the blaze, authorities said.

The Pocatello Valley and Pocatello fire departments responded to the fire along with firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service.

Authorities did not know if the people and canine displaced by the fire had found a place to stay following the destruction of their home.

Idaho State Journal

One injured in downtown Pocatello crash

POCATELLO — A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Pocatello intersection. The 11:40 a.m. Tuesday collision between a car and SUV occurred at Main and Center streets. Authorities said an adult male occupant of one of the vehicles suffered injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. His injuries were non-life threatening, authorities said. The man's name has not been released. The Main-Center intersection was temporarily shut down because of the crash. The wreck remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish brush fire along I-15 between Pocatello and Inkom

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 southbound between Pocatello and Inkom on Monday morning. The blaze was reported by a local resident around 5:50 a.m. after igniting near the Inkom Port of Entry, authorities said. Pocatello Valley firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes. Less than an acre along Interstate 15 was scorched. The blaze did not result in any injuries, evacuations, damage to structures or road closures, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. Authorities said they do not know what caused the fire.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of slicing victim's face with knife in WinCo parking lot

POCATELLO — A 46-year-old local man was arrested Monday night after police say he sliced a man’s face with a knife in the parking lot of WinCo Foods. Burke Ryan Bailey, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery following the disturbance. Pocatello police were dispatched to the WinCo Foods parking lot around 10:15 p.m. and upon arrival came into contact with a man who had...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’

POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash

POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away

POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. There were no injuries. The Fire Department said the fire was accidentally caused by sparks from a resident grinding metal in the home’s backyard.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters save multiple homes from south Pocatello wildfire

POCATELLO — Firefighters were able to save multiple homes from being damaged by a wildfire that ignited in south Pocatello late Friday night. The blaze was reported by a nearby resident around 11 p.m. near where Barton Road ends at the base of Chinese Peak. The fire scorched 13 acres of mostly rough terrain and threatened multiple homes but firefighters from the North Bannock and Pocatello fire departments, Bureau of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene. A witness told police he saw Jensen get into an argument with a group at the park. He said he then saw Jensen pull a gun from his car and point it at the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span

Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman

POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
POCATELLO, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Man drowns at Palisades

The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County Coroner asking the public to consider registering their next-of-kin.

The Coroner’s Office recently signed up to use the Next of Kin Registry (NOKR) International Emergency Contact System to establish a database of local emergency contacts. Bannock County residents can register their emergency contact and save vital medical information that can be accessed by law enforcement in the event of an emergency. “Nobody enjoys thinking about their death or the death of their loved ones, but planning is essential to...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Emergency crews on scene after SUV crashes into house

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are on the scene after an SUV crashed into an Idaho Falls home Thursday evening. It happened at the intersection of Lomax Street and Wabash Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Witnesses say the SUV and a van were involved in the crash. The SUV left...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Soda Springs man drowns in Palisades Reservoir

A Soda Springs man died Wednesday after apparently drowning in the Palisades Reservoir, authorities say. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Gary Vorwaller of Soda Springs, according to a Thursday news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its dispatch service around 3 p.m. Wednesday received a call for a possible drowning in the reservoir near McCoy Creek. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man arrested after shooting gun during fight with friend

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly went to the home of a friend and shot at him. Bruce Christopher Murray, 56, reportedly admitted to possessing the gun, but not to shooting at the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit. The affidavit also states he changed his story multiple times. Murray first went to the victim’s home sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. Wednesday with a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police searching for six young missing children in two separate incidents

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating six young children reported missing in two separate incidents. The first incident involves children who were last seen in the Pocatello area in June 2021. Aero Smith, 11, Presley Smith, 8, and Boston Smith, 4, were reported missing in March and last seen on June 26, 2021, after their father was awarded custody and he was...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Pocatello residents return to showcase their artwork

August will be a busy month for local artists who capture images through various methods, including oil and acrylics. Two former art students from Idaho State University, Danielle Dutson and Sheila Bush, currently living in Portland, will have work presented at the Gallows Frames & Gifts shop, 150 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello. The show will run from Aug. 5 to 26, with an opening reception this week during First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sporting goods store donates dozens of balls to Bannock County sheriff's deputies to hand out to kids

POCATELLO — Thanks to a generous donation from DICK'S Sporting Goods, dozens of children could get a brand new ball to play with from Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies out on patrol. Sam Baker of DICK'S Sporting Goods in Pocatello on Monday arrived at the sheriff’s office with two large bags full of balls, which he then donated to the sheriff's office free of charge. “DICK'S Sporting Goods brought over...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
