www.centralillinoisproud.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Runners sent off for 41st annual St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Runners were sent off in style for the 41st annual St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run. Cheers accompanied a fleet of 30 motorhomes, vans and trucks as they drove off from Bob Lindsey Rentals in Peoria. They will drive for seven hours to Memphis, Tennessee, approximately 465 miles.
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria to lower CSO’s one year at a time
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do people ever wonder where stormwater goes when it rains heavily? It’s called combined sewer overflow, or CSO, and it drains into the Illinois river. A combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, sewage, and wastewater into one pipe. It transports all the wastewater it...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing person located safe
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was previously reported missing has been located Tuesday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr. has been located and is doing well. Peoria police previously reported him missing and requested the public to help locate him on...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Tanners Orchard is now open and celebrating a milestone
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) — “Today (Monday) I’m after the jelly. We got to take jelly back and the apple cider doughnuts,” said Tanners Orchard customer Jan McCleery. She is on a mission to grab one of her favorite things from Tanners Orchard in Speer on the business’ opening day.
Central Illinois Proud
Two Peoria schools renamed after local community heroes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Calvin Coolidge Middle School and Roosevelt Magnet School are no more. On Monday, Peoria Public Schools administrators held a ribbon-cutting to rename Calvin Coolidge, Harold B. Dawson Jr. Middle School. Dawson, who passed away in 2019, was a pastor and heavily involved in education and...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
25newsnow.com
Ceremonies underway to rename 5 Peoria schools
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools held ribbon-cutting ceremonies Monday to rename two schools, and the district is celebrating the renaming of three more schools on Tuesday. The school board approved the changes in March following sometimes contentious debate, choosing in most cases to honor local leaders making...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria launches equity accountability program
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday July 26, Peoria city council approved the creation of the Peoria Equity Accountability Program (PeAP), which will the creation of the first business certification for minority and women-owned businesses. The goal is to provide a mechanism to increase the financial support of minority...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Chillicothe community fundraises for Cuddles with Kindness during a pool party
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Providing stuffed animals to kids facing traumatic situations in local hospitals. It’s the mission of Chillicothe-based nonprofit Cuddles with Kindness. It’s a cheerful delivery each Valentine’s Day. “We’ve had kids that go from crying to absolute smiles just [by] getting a stuffed...
Central Illinois Proud
Kids’ lemonade stand raises $3,500 for St. Jude
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A neighborhood kids’ lemonade stand in Peoria raised more than $3,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this past weekend. About a dozen kids from the Knolls neighborhood raised money for St. Jude by selling lemonade and other treats all weekend. Suzanne Miller...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools cuts the ribbon on three new school names
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Peoria Public Schools will kick off a new school year and some students and staff will be greeted by new school names. The renamings are an effort to change buildings named after individuals with ties to racism and abuse. Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting was...
25newsnow.com
Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have arrested Gerald E. Webster for burglary of a business early Monday morning. At 5:20 a.m. Monday morning, Peoria police responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 3000 block of North University Ave. Upon arrival, officers saw Webster, 37, attempting to flee through the back door.
Central Illinois Proud
Heartland graduates inaugural Rivian class
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Eight Rivian employees have upped their skills in repairing the electric vehicles they work on thanks to a partnership with Heartland Community College. Monday night, the inaugural class of Rivian apprentices graduated from HCC’s technical trades program. The program is designed for Rivian employees and...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
Comments / 0