Los Angeles County, CA

LA County could drop out of high COVID transmission level next week

By City News Service
 4 days ago
LA County to start offering Novavax COVID vaccine Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's health director said Tuesday she hopes the availability of a new form of COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, will prompt people who have been hesitant about the previously available shots to finally consider getting vaccinated. The county will begin offering doses of the Novavax...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Orange County experiences declines in COVID-19 metrics

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. What You Need To Know. OC logged 3,708 more infections since Friday. There have been 19 fatalities logged...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week

Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That's very near a 50% drop in one week.
Indoor Masking Strongly Advised to Protect Most Vulnerable Residents

Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC COVID-19 Community Levels framework, Los Angeles County remains at the high community level the week ending July 29. However, there are indications that LA County may very soon be moving to the medium community level. Given the latest trends in cases and hospitalizations, Public Health is not instituting universal indoor masking at this time.
County may drop out of high COVID level

LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly, Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that's allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases

This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a "state of emergency" over Oasis mobile home park water situation

In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. "The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis."

