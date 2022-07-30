LA County could drop out of high COVID transmission level next week

spectrumnews1.com
LA County to start offering Novavax COVID vaccine Wednesday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's health director said Tuesday she hopes the availability of a new form of COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, will prompt people who have been hesitant about the previously available shots to finally consider getting vaccinated. The county will begin offering doses of the Novavax...
Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 available this week in LA County
Doses of the newly approved Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 will become available to Southland residents this week, with Long Beach offering doses beginning Monday and Los Angeles County scheduled to start administering the medication on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine...
Orange County experiences declines in COVID-19 metrics
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. What You Need To Know. OC logged 3,708 more infections since Friday. There have been 19 fatalities logged...
Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week
Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
Coronavirus: L.A. County reported 13,373 more cases and 41 more deaths over the weekend
Los Angeles County public health officials reported 13,373 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 3,305,972 as of Monday, Aug. 1. Officials reported 41 more deaths linked to the coronavirus since Friday for a total of 32,747 deaths since tracking began. Hospitalization...
Indoor Masking Strongly Advised to Protect Most Vulnerable Residents
Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC COVID-19 Community Levels framework, Los Angeles County remains at the high community level the week ending July 29. However, there are indications that LA County may very soon be moving to the medium community level. Given the latest trends in cases and hospitalizations, Public Health is not instituting universal indoor masking at this time.
County may drop out of high COVID level
LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly, Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that’s allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to...
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
LAUSD outlines COVID protocols for new school year; no more weekly testing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With the start of classes less than two weeks away, Los Angeles Unified School District officials reiterated to parents Tuesday that many of the hard-line COVID-19-control measures that have been in effect over the past year are being dropped. Most notably, students and staff will...
Woman Sues Marina del Rey Costco After Suffering Stroke Using Demo Chair
Valerie Richburg files lawsuit in connection to 2020 incident. A lawsuit has been filed against Costco in Marina del Rey by a woman who claims she suffered a stroke following a product demonstration. The woman, Valerie Richburg, is suing the Costco Wholesale Warehouse in Marina del Rey in Los Angeles...
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
LA County Supervisors set ballot measure allowing sheriff removal
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — As expected, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would give the board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. The board made the move on a 4-1 vote, with...
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
LA's County's 211LA telephone service may be transferred to private-sector management
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering transferring the 211 information hotline for health and social services to a private management firm.
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation
In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%
Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
