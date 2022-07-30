ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MVP? Yankees’ Aaron Judge crushes grand slam in 11-5 win over Royals | Rapid reaction

By Brendan Kuty
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Orioles past Rangers 8-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting ninth in the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. He hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo’s first homer on an 0-2 pitch. Adley Rutschman singled home a fourth run, and the lead grew to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy