DPS ALWAYS GETS THEIR MAN-BUT WILL THE BOND KEEP THE TWO WHO WERE DEPORTED ON TWO OCCASSIONS IN JAIL????

Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. The driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Bruce Thumann, 45. of 5906 Shadow Creek in Baytown. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City. He bonded out of the Montgomery County Jail Saturday evening. His bonds were set at $600 for the DWI, $3,000 for the evading arrest, and $750 for the unlawful carrying of a weapon. His troubles may have just started as his insurance will most likely cover the damage the crash caused to the other property, however, most insurance companies had written in their policy that they do not cover crashes where a felony is involved. Whether your car insurance company will pay for a car totaled in a driving under the influence (DUI) accident rests on the wording of your policy agreement. In some situations, the insurer will deny coverage because you were partaking in illegal activity.

3 DAYS AGO