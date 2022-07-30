Back To School: When do your kids get back on the bus?

wgxa.tv
'I'm excited to be here': Houston County High welcomes back students
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At Houston County High School, the Bears are roaring with joy on the first day of school. Teachers, staff, and Principal Doug Rizer greeted students in the hallways to welcome students back to school. While August 1 marks the first official school day at Houston County High School, teachers have been preparing all summer.
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
Houston County goes back to school
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Faculty and students all hit the road to begin a new school year and one parent I spoke to say’s she’s looking forward to it. "I’m very excited this new year. Dr. Washington, as the principal this year and last year, he’s been wonderful. I like the new things he’s started with the school, I like the idea that there’s going to be more security."
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
Artist Laughs Off the Hate Over Her Jason Aldean Mural: ‘Everybody Has a Right to Their Opinion’
Last month, a mural in Macon, Ga., dedicated to Jason Aldean generated significant buzz, and not all of it positive. Many onlookers compared the rendition of the country star to a Beavis and Butt-Head-esque character, and the singer himself — while he stressed that he appreciated the gesture — relayed his dad's reaction that the artist had "did you dirty."
Warner Robins man arrested for murder of 17-year-old
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been arrested for a murder that took place last month. 21-year-old Leonard Jimmy Forrest has been charged with killing 17-year-old Jontel Williams, who Warner Robins Police found lying on the side of the road during their response to a shooting on Thomas Boulevard back on June 26. Williams died in the hospital while being treated for his wounds the next day.
'They still someone's loved ones': Macon-Bibb calls for families to pick up unclaimed ashes from coroner's office
MACON, Ga. — The push of a button gives way to a friendly greeting. Then comes the creak of the elevator door. It's followed by silence. Coroner Leon Jones is in the records department today. He's looking through over 160 boxes of ashes. Unfortunately, all of them are unclaimed.
UPDATE: Monroe County missing man FOUND
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 77 year old Zacky Cooley. He was last seen August 1, 2022 around 10:00pm on Old Zebulon Road, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado Truck that is silver in color and has a Georgia license plate # ALY283. Cooley has Dementia. Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.
Pregnant woman among 14 injured in Laurens County crash
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pregnant woman loses her unborn child in a Laurens County crash that sent a total of 14 people to the hospital. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened on Georgia 19 at Interstate 16 in Laurens County, just before 9:00 Saturday morning. GSP...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
No one hurt in house fire on Hawkinsville road
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews are on scene investigating a house fire on Hawkinsville Road across from Barnes Road on highway 247. Fire Captain Gregory Beni says the home is vacant and no one was there when the fire started. The home has no utilities connected and firefighters are still investigating the cause.
Boiled Peanuts for a cause: 'Next Step' Ministries helps men in legal trouble
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, folks in Macon driving down Rocky Creek Road may have seen people selling peanuts for a cause. The bags of peanuts were sold by Next Step Recovery Ministries. They're helping men on probation or in the judicial system. Over a year-long period, "Next Step"...
'Interesting and exciting,': Georgia film industry helping Macon grow
MACON, Ga. — Georgia's film and TV industry is a $4.4 billion a year. That's according to Governor Brian Kemp; he says that's their biggest year ever. However, how much is Macon taking in from Hollywood productions?. "'Zombieland 2', 'Fast and Furious' was here, and 'Need for Speed.' So,...
2 brothers shot outside Macon barbershop, 1 dies at the scene
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in front of a barbershop. The sheriff's office states that the incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 12:13 a.m. Friday. When deputies responded to the scene, they discovered the deceased body of 38-year-old...
Warner Robins man charged with murder in shooting death of former Northside football player
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 21-year-old Warner Robins man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of former Northside football player Jontel Williams, according to a post from the Warner Robins Police Department. Williams was shot and killed on Thomas Boulevard in Warner Robins on June 26...
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
