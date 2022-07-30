COVID-19 cases spiking in Tarrant County, health officials point to BA.5 variant as problem

In most courts, eviction proceedings happen quickly, local attorney Mark Melton said. If a tenant facing eviction isn’t in court, the result is usually a default judgment forcing them to leave their home. Even when tenants do show up to court, if they don’t have a lawyer, their chances of successfully defending against the eviction are slim. Representatives for landlords requesting the evictions often tell judges that the tenant is behind on rent. Tenants who don’t know what legal defenses are at their disposal will likely be evicted.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO