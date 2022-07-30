COVID-19 cases spiking in Tarrant County, health officials point to BA.5 variant as problem

www.wfaa.com
Shorthorn
UTA, Tarrant County communities recommend masking, vaccination amid COVID-19 surge
As the U.S. is in the midst of another COVID-19 surge, UTA and Tarrant County have encouraged precautions to combat against the virus’s most transmissible subvariant to date. BA.5, the newest subvariant of Omicron, recently became the dominant strand causing the outbreak of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The subvariant...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Health Center for Women Opens
The new Center for Women at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton opened its doors in late July, according to a news release from Texas Health. The center is part of a $128 million expansion plan designed to meet the healthcare needs of Denton and surrounding communities. Jeff Reecer, president of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
August Looking Like July With More Triple-Digit Heat to Come
July finished as the third-warmest July on record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The average high was 102.4 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal. This July calendar shows the high temperatures over the past month. Only four days were below 100 degrees. Only two days the high was lower than normal.
Dallas Observer
'It's Always Been an Unfair Fight': These Lawyers Hope to Keep Dallas Residents from Being Evicted
In most courts, eviction proceedings happen quickly, local attorney Mark Melton said. If a tenant facing eviction isn’t in court, the result is usually a default judgment forcing them to leave their home. Even when tenants do show up to court, if they don’t have a lawyer, their chances of successfully defending against the eviction are slim. Representatives for landlords requesting the evictions often tell judges that the tenant is behind on rent. Tenants who don’t know what legal defenses are at their disposal will likely be evicted.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
Tarrant Area Food Bank announced more frequent food distribution events in the upcoming days to serve more people
Tarrant Area Food Bank is working round the clock to help families in need of food and other everyday products just when more and more people are struggling for food, mostly impacted by rising inflation and high food prices. According to recent data, about 4 million people living in Texas...
WFAA
Two people confirmed dead as California wildfire explodes in size overnight
The McKinney Fire has destroyed more than 5,500 acres. It's now the largest fire in the state this year.
Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know
Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:
Plano mayor asks for water conservation through mid-September
PLANO, Texas — The city of Plano is asking residents to limit their water usage over the next month and a half. Mayor John Muns shared a message Tuesday asking residents to "increase their water conservation efforts" by reducing watering times by two minutes in each sprinkler zone until Sept. 15.
Nearly 40 Grand Prairie residents sue over 2020 industrial fire at Poly-America plastics plant
Two years after a Grand Prairie plastics factory fire that blazed for almost 24 hours, nearly 40 residents are suing Poly-America for nearly $8-million which works out to about $200,000 per person.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Fort Worth man becomes first Black four-star general in the Marines
FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas man has made history with a recent announcement of his new role with the U.S. military. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation Tuesday by the U.S. Senate also means he officially assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.
'Hell had ripped open': The day Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport
DALLAS — Tuesday marked the 37th anniversary of the crash of Delta Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Lockheed L-1011 jumbo jet was coming in for a landing on a rainy Friday evening Aug. 2, 1985, when it encountered a "microburst" that sent the aircraft careening along the ground north of runway 17L, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane struck a car on Texas Highway 114, killing its driver, then broke up in a fireball as it slammed into two large above-ground water tanks.
newschannel6now.com
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck. Porter’s family said in a post on Facebook he is now heading home from the Fort...
Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict
DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
WFAA
How Dallas residents can help reduce fire risk in dry conditions
Tall weeds in neglected and overgrown lots pose fire dangers, given dry conditions and extreme heat. City workers want to help reduce the risks of more grass fires.
The extreme weather in the North Texas area in recent weeks fatal for ten Tarrant County residents, most of them living without air conditioners
Texas – In recent weeks, the North Texas area has been heavily hit by a heat wave that causes a lot of problems for everyone, but it’s especially dangerous for the homeless, pregnant women, and people who work outside for an extended period of time. Heat stroke, heart...
dmagazine.com
JPS Buys Kroger Property to Build Clinic in First Major Bond Project
JPS Health Network has announced that it will build a primary care medical clinic in southwest Fort Worth. The facility will be the first significant construction project funded by the $800 million Tarrant County Hospital District bond passed in 2018. Medical Home Southwest Tarrant will be built at the intersection...
WFAA
