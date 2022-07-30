State Police: Prison employee arrested after sending explicit photos to juvenile on social media

www.wbrz.com
Related
theadvocate.com
Opelousas woman accused of shooting at child's father during argument, police say
An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she shot at her child’s father during an argument over the child. Krystal Portier, 35, was arrested on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property after the Monday shooting in the 600 block of Melancon Street in Opelousas, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Police investigating ATM robberies in Washington, Lewisburg
St. Landry Parish authorities have confirmed two ATM robberies in the area within the last 24 hours. It is unknown whether the two are connected at this time.
Rayne woman wanted for allegedly trying to run over boyfriend with car
Rayne Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who allegedly struck her estranged boyfriend with her car while he was walking on the shoulder of the road.
No injuries after an Opelousas woman shoots at her child’s father
An Opelousas woman is arrested after an argument leads to her shooting at her child’s father.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
RPD warns against driver’s license scams
Rayne Police Department warns the public to use caution when sending driver's license pictures amongst multiple scams.
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
kalb.com
Millie’s Law: Cenla mom gets law passed to strengthen penalties for heroin, fentanyl
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A tragedy in Feb. 2017 in Alexandria City Park is now a story of triumph for a Jonesville mother. “I knew I had to do something about it,” said Lilly Harvey, just steps away from the spot where her daughter, Millie, 28, passed away. Millie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klax-tv.com
Inmate Death at USP Pollock
Pollock, LA: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., multiple inmates were. observed fighting at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock in Pollock, Louisiana. Responding staff immediately secured the area. Inmate Lionel Stoddard was transported to a. local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased by...
Eyewitness recounts deadly Broussard shooting
Broussard Police have a brief standoff after a suspect fatally shot someone Sunday night.
theadvocate.com
Police investigating shooting among two groups of juveniles in Opelousas
Opelousas police are investigating a shooting between a group of juveniles. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Rice Lane where police say a group of juveniles came out of a house and began firing shots at each other, according to police. A 16-year-old male was shot on his...
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Broussard man shot and killed in his house; 69-year-old arrested
A Broussard man was shot and killed in his house Sunday night, police said in a news release. At approximately 10 p.m. deputies with the Broussard Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a residence where they found a person deceased from a single fatal gunshot wound.
theadvocate.com
Pilot killed after crop duster crashes on I-49 in Rapides Parish
The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports. Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
Juvenile found guilty in 2021 Eunice murder
Following a shooting that happened in downtown Eunice on June 16, 2021, a juvenile was found guilty of killing 31-year-old Donavon Reed.
Bond reduced for Mississippi man charged in murder conspiracy; victim’s mother says ‘it’s like a slap in the face’
A Natchez man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the 2018 killing of Don Owens has bonded out of jail this week after his bond was reduced from $500,000 to $50,000. Damien Keonne Hayes, 26, was released Tuesday with a $50,000 bond, jail records show. According to...
Multiple Lafayette Residents Warning Others About Man in Blue Car—Here’s What He’s Actually Up To
Have you been paid a visit by a man in a blue Hyundai?. If not, you may get a visit sooner than later—especially if you live in the Carencro/Scott areas of Lafayette Parish. Earlier this week, a mother warned her Facebook friends to watch their surroundings after a man pulled into their driveway after seeing her daughter outside. She says the man looked around their home before she told him to leave "four times" before he could get up to their deck.
Crop duster crashes on I-49, pilot dies
The plane crashed on an Interstate exit ramp, state troopers say. The pilot did not survive, but there were no injuries on the ground.
kalb.com
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers are investigating a burglary that happened in Deville on July 29 at 12:37 p.m. According to the report, two white males exited a Dollar General at 9081 Hwy 28 East, when one of the men, wearing a black shirt, entered a victim’s vehicle on the driver’s side and stole a Marlin Lever Action .30-30 rifle.
Comments / 1