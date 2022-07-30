Governor Justice issues statement on West Virginia Senate’s rejection of personal income tax reduction

WV is a ridiculously over-taxed state. When I moved here about 9 years ago, WV was taxing food!!!A poor state taxing food!!! At least they ended that.We pay state personal income tax, property taxes, personal property taxes (on anything you can put a license plate on, chickens and goats),taxes on none food items, municipal taxes in many cities (even in Belle, WV!!), we pay for a license to do about anything in the outdoors, we pay for state inspections on vehicles, gas tax, liquor tax, other sin taxes (such as tanning bed visits and cigarettes), we pay taxes on services (any service provided.)A business comes with its own set of taxes such as inventory tax and business and operating taxes. They also collect and pay use tax on materials used to complete construction jobs on personal property.There is no way I have hit everything. In addition to all of these state taxes, we have to pay federal taxes, such as personal fir individuals and payroll for businesses.
You know this was going to happen, but was on the abortion issue so fast and that is what you were after. So far you have failed at helping the people of WV. You need to go
eliminate yearly personal property taxes. they punish retirees and families struggling to make ends meet
