ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Governor Justice issues statement on West Virginia Senate’s rejection of personal income tax reduction

By Karen Compton
WTRF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtrf.com

Comments / 48

T D
3d ago

WV is a ridiculously over-taxed state. When I moved here about 9 years ago, WV was taxing food!!!A poor state taxing food!!! At least they ended that.We pay state personal income tax, property taxes, personal property taxes (on anything you can put a license plate on, chickens and goats),taxes on none food items, municipal taxes in many cities (even in Belle, WV!!), we pay for a license to do about anything in the outdoors, we pay for state inspections on vehicles, gas tax, liquor tax, other sin taxes (such as tanning bed visits and cigarettes), we pay taxes on services (any service provided.)A business comes with its own set of taxes such as inventory tax and business and operating taxes. They also collect and pay use tax on materials used to complete construction jobs on personal property.There is no way I have hit everything. In addition to all of these state taxes, we have to pay federal taxes, such as personal fir individuals and payroll for businesses.

Reply(7)
16
Cheryl Raynes
3d ago

You know this was going to happen, but was on the abortion issue so fast and that is what you were after. So far you have failed at helping the people of WV. You need to go

Reply
12
solid gold
3d ago

eliminate yearly personal property taxes. they punish retirees and families struggling to make ends meet

Reply(2)
21
Related
WDTV

West Virginia joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force that aims to take legal action against telecommunication companies responsible for the robocalls. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the only goal of the task force is to reduce “illegal robocalls.”. “Over time, one of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wvexplorer.com

How Pruntytown reformatory became a bogeyman in W.Va.

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va.—If you were an unruly boy growing up in West Virginia before the 1980s, there's a chance your misbehaviors were met with the threat of banishment to Pruntytown. Pruntytown! Any infraction that could not otherwise be dealt with might lead to the mention of the word by adults....
POLITICS
starvedrock.media

Criminal penalty dispute in West Virginia abortion bill

(The Center Square) – Legislation that would ban abortion in most cases in West Virginia is heading to a joint conference committee to settle a dispute between House and Senate lawmakers about whether abortion providers should be subject to criminal penalties for illegal abortions. Both chambers approved legislation that...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Elgine McArdle elected as the new Chair of the WVGOP

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Elgine McArdle, of Wheeling, was elected as the new Chair of the West Virginia Republican Party at its Summer meeting in Charleston. Elected to a 4 year term, Mrs. McArdle prevailed by winning 80 to 27 over her challenger. “I am so blessed and honored...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in West Virginia on Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total dipped again Tuesday in West Virginia as hospitalizations increased and two more deaths were reported. The deaths – an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County – pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,163, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

West Virginia projects part of water infrastructure measure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal lawmakers are closer to sending a measure including various water projects to President Joe Biden’s desk following a recent U.S. Senate vote. Senators overwhelmingly passed the Water Resources Development Act last Thursday. The legislation authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lead work related to water resources, environment protection, navigation and construction. Ninety-three senators supported the bill; Indiana Republican Mike Braun was the only legislator who voted against the act.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County part of $400 million opioid settlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three large opioid distributors will pay dozens of West Virginia counties, cities and towns a total of $400 million for their roles in the opioid epidemic in a settlement announced Monday. AmeriSource Bergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health admit no guilt in the settlement with 54 counties...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia Senate#Personal Income Tax#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#West Virginians
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
fox29.com

Third-party candidates file to run for Pennsylvania governor, Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages. The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC. Officials said no such message has been generated by...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy