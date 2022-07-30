ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, SC

Duncan Police doing more traffic stops, increasing drug busts

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JO9gq_0gyJNZ2M00

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Duncan Police Department is cracking down on drugs.

Chief Shandrell Holcombe said they have more officers patrolling the streets and they’re able to do more traffic stops, resulting in more drug busts.

“In the last seven days, reported, we’ve had about five officers make several drug seizures and drug busts just from traffic stops,” said Chief Holcombe.

He said their officers are finding drugs like methamphetamine, marijuana and more.

“One particular officer, he made five traffic stops. And in five traffic stops, he created four drug cases,” said Chief Holcombe.

Their goal is to take as many drugs and guns off the street as they can. The chief said their officers are ramping up their stops.

“We have more officers on the street, on shift. There was a time where we had one officer on duty, now, we have two, three, sometimes four,” he said.

They’re not just pulling people over for no reason, though.

“It’s all been excessive speeding, tags not matching the vehicles that they’re driving, vehicles not having insurance on them,” said Chief Holcombe.

Holcombe said they don’t search every car they pull over.

“It’s training, it’s skills. They have to have probable cause to get to the vehicle, they have to have reasonable suspicion,” he said.

The chief said most of the stops are happening in the middle of town.

“Where most of the traffic is and most of our kids actually play and the adults work and live,” said Chief Holcombe.

He said they can’t take away from their regular calls. So, off-duty officers are stepping in to help crack down.

“So, while they’re doing regular calls, we have those guys that would be off coming in, on their time, they’re giving up their own free time to come in and try to hit this as hard as we can,” said Chief Holcombe.

Operation Southern Slowdown , a southeast law enforcement initiative to crack down on dangerous driving, is also helping.

“We are avidly working with Operation Slowdown. We’ve been really focusing on speed,” he said.

The chief said they want people in the community to know the dangers these types of drugs can bring.

He said at the end of the day, they’re here to serve and protect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

Marie Grayson
3d ago

Make sure Officer Owens and Officer Terry Lane drug busts have Bodycameras, because on August 23, 2019 Duncan Officer Owens took my CELLPHONE out of my HANDS and turned it off because I was recording them and they could hear my boyfriend on the phone telling them to leave me alone!! Officer Owens LIED/COMMITTED PRRJURY on his booking report and said my CELLPHONE was a HAND GUN!! You know how they love to justify killing us by saying our phones are guns!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Burglary leads to arrest of 4 in Laurens County

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said four men are in custody after a burglary investigation. Deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Charlottes Road on July 24. Two days later, they were called back to another burglary at the same location that was caught on the homeowner’s security cameras. Deputies also posted the security footage online and asked for help identifying the suspects.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duncan, SC
Duncan, SC
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

3 Upstate teens arrested following pursuit in stolen car, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three teens were arrested for leading police on a pursuit overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said just after midnight, an officer located a stolen vehicle on Greenacre Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and that’s when the pursuit was initiated.
GREENVILLE, SC
blufftontoday.com

Man charged with attempting to help Ridgeland prison inmate escape

A man was arrested July 28 after he tried to help someone escape from the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said. Brandon Jameson Lee, 36, of Inman, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and aiding in an escape, a news release said. The arrest...
RIDGELAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#Guns#Marijuana#Insurance
wspa.com

Spartanburg collects over 150 firearms in ‘Gun Take Back’ event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the collection of 164 firearms during the city’s ‘Gun Take Back’ event in late July. The event was held on July 30 with the backing of the City of Spartanburg, which created an opportunity for local citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wccbcharlotte.com

Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered

GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
GASTONIA, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy