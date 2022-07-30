ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Two Injured in Shootout Outside Hustler Casino in Gardena

Two people were injured in a shootout Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Hustler Casino in Gardena. The gunshot wound victims were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Details about their conditions were not immediately available. The exchange of gunfire appeared to...
GARDENA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
SAN JACINTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Big-Rigs Collide on Interstate 210, Victim Injured [Claremont, CA]

One Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Towne Avenue. The crash occurred around 3:50 a.m., near the Towne Avenue off-ramp. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one of the involved semi-trucks overturned. Medical responders arrived and transported one person...
CLAREMONT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide

Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

29 PALMS FAMILY LOSE EVERYTHING IN LATE NIGHT HOUSE FIRE

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 2) San Bernardino County Fire Department received a report of a building on fire in Twentynine Palms. Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to a home on the 70000 Block of Aladdin Ave. After determining that the occupants were not inside the home, firefighters from the Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Combat Center fire stations extinguished the flames within 15 minutes – stopping the spread of the fire into the attached home and neighboring buildings.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Santos Alvarez Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 60 [Jurupa Valley, CA]

Traffic Collision near Valley Way Left One 56-Year-Old Man Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 4:20 a.m. on Highway 60 near Valley Way. Furthermore, the investigators said the incident involved at least four vehicles. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. Unfortunately, responding officials...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities investigate house fire which caused two deaths in San Bernardino

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire which caused the deaths of two people in San Bernardino on July 30. The fire erupted at 11:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Holly Vista Boulevard. Firefighters arrived within six minutes of dispatch to find moderate smoke showing from a single story, single family residence, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
MENIFEE, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on Jurupa Avenue [Riverside, CA]

Traffic Accident near Pachappa Drive Left Two Hurt. The accident occurred around 2:18 a.m. along Jurupa Avenue and Pachappa Drive, within the Magnolia Center neighborhood. Furthermore, according to reports, their vehicle veered off the road, over a barrier, and into a railroad for unknown reasons. Consequently, both men managed to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Commercial Fire Burns Building in Ontario

Intense flames tore through the loading zone of a commercial building in Ontario late Wednesday, forcing employees still in the building to run and leaving firefighters searching for the cause of the fire. The Ontario Fire Department responded to a fire burning near the external area of a building on...
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex

CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
CORONA, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boat collides with shoreline, two hurt, alcohol believed to be a factor

Two people were transported to hospital Saturday night with injuries after their boat struck the shoreline on the Parker Strip. Deputies believe alcohol to be a contributing factor. On Saturday at approximately 8:26 pm, Marine Enforcement deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a...
PARKER, AZ
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
CORONA, CA
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver In Long Pursuit Waits For Authorities Outside Supermarket Near USC

The driver in a lengthy pursuit through Los Angeles surrendered outside a Ralph's grocery store near USC awaiting to be taken into custody Thursday night. The pursuit began at around 10 p.m. when the driver of a white Kia was being chased by California Highway Patrol officers through the San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Security Guard Injured in Shootout With Armed Robbers at Hustler Casino

An armored van security guard was injured in a shootout with armed robbers Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Hustler Casino in Gardena. The guard was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive, according to police. The exchange of gunfire stemmed from an...
GARDENA, CA

