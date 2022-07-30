Passenger sustains ‘very serious injuries’ in rollover crash on I-80; multiple lanes closed

MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"

