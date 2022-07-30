Passenger sustains ‘very serious injuries’ in rollover crash on I-80; multiple lanes closed

ksltv.com
Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County
MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
Victim identified in SLC hit-and-run crash, suspect at large
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) has identified the victim as 59-year-old Kerry Brown. Authorities say Brown was crossing the road near 1300 South Major St. around 11:04 p.m. when he was struck by a […]
House fire in South Jordan causes over $150k in damage
A fire that began in the garage and started to spread into a home in South Jordan late Monday night caused over $150,000 in damage.
Police: Suspect arrested for causing Springville brush fire while trying to kill spider with lighter
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police have a man in custody after allegedly catching a hillside on fire while attempting to burn a spider on Monday afternoon. In arresting documents, Cory Allan Martin, 26, of Draper, Utah, told first responders that he started the fire accidentally after finding a spider and trying to burn it with his lighter.
UDOT shuts down I-15 lanes to remove potentially defective light poles
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers commuting on I-15 should plan ahead as road closures are planned for the mass removal of light poles this week. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will be blocking off I-15 lanes in Lehi from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5 this week. Construction is scheduled to take place every day […]
Police search for stolen car suspects after crashing and fleeing
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a group of suspects after escaping from them in a reported stolen car. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Bishop, a stolen car was reported to West Valley City police earlier last week, and the victim noticed their car on Interstate 80 on Saturday around 8:50 a.m.
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Body of missing man located in Wasatch County
A man who had been missing since July 28 in Wasatch County was found dead Sunday, officials report..
Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
Family of five displaced in Murray house fire, one adult taken to hospital, 2 dogs rescued
MURRAY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An adult male was injured and a family of five displaced Saturday night after their Murray home was destroyed by fire. Firefighters were first dispatched to the residence near 5739 S. Golden Drive at 8:04 p.m. When crews arrived at 8:07 p.m., they found the house engulfed in flames.
16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
Police: Teenager is in custody for death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another 16-year-old boy is in custody after a fight broke out Monday morning. “Really tragic, really sad,” said Nathan Jensen, whose home is where the confrontation happened. “This is totally shocking for us. This isn’t something that happens in this quant little dead-end trail.”
Salt Lake City police warn public of unrecovered, loaded handgun in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning the public of a discarded handgun, believed loaded, after a man accidentally shot himself Monday morning. The investigation started at 7:11 a.m. when dispatch received information about a person with a gunshot wound...
West Jordan man arrested after allegedly trying to strangle woman with a crowbar
WEST JORDAN, Utah – A West Jordan man barricaded himself inside his home Tuesday morning after he reportedly pressed a crowbar against a woman and tried to strangle her. Lt. James Kangas with the West Jordan Police Department said reports about a screaming woman came in around 4 a.m.
Suspect arrested for starting wildfire was trying to burn spider
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
UHP: Springville crash affecting I-15 traffic
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash is affecting traffic in Springville. At this time, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says that several lanes on Southbound Interstate-15 on-ramp at mile marker 261 are blocked off as a result of the crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. One lane of traffic is getting around […]
Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids
A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
