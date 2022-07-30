SCDOT to improve two road intersections in Marlboro County following deaths

wpde.com
2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
Police urge patience with traffic congestion near Florence schools
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is urging you to have patience with traffic congestion around schools in Florence as school starts back this week. Some people complained that traffic was backed for more than one mile just before 8 o'clock Monday morning around John...
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
3 patrol cars damaged following a high-speed chase in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Three Florence County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars were damaged Tuesday afternoon following a police chase that ended in a crash in the area of Barringer Street in Florence. Florence County Sheriff Office T.J. Joye said deputies went to a home to serve a warrant...
2 tractor trailers collide on I-95 in Dillon Co.; 1 driver dies
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving two tractor trailers. Around 11:35 Monday night crews had to shut down I-95 southbound at the 179 mile marker because of the crash. Troopers said the wreck occurred about 7 miles west of...
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
3 patrol cars damaged after a police chase in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police chase in South Carolina ended in a crash that damaged three patrol cars Tuesday afternoon, WPDE reported. The chase ended near Barringer Street in Florence, South Carolina, where the suspect crashed. Earlier in the day, deputies went to a home looking for a man...
One of Marlboro County's oldest companies closing after 60+ years
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohawk Flooring’s Oak River Mills is closing its plant in the Blenheim area of Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn. Oak River has been in the county for more than 60 years. “The news of Oak River’s closing was unexpected,...
Electrical problem causes fire that damages Marion home, official says
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — An electrical problem is believed to have caused a fire Monday morning that damaged a home in the 300 block of Huggins Street in Marion, according to Marion City Fire Chief Jeremy Bass. Bass said upon arrival in under two minutes, crews found a working...
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
Firefighters battle blaze at Lumberton restaurant
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Crews with the Lumberton City Fire Dept. battled a fire just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Village Station on Roberts Avenue, according to an official. Some community members said the fire appeared to be really bad. One man said it appeared the roof...
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
Deputies look for person after deadly shooting at Florence County Travelodge
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a person who they say “may have knowledge” about a deadly shooting on July 24 at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street. Tyrelle Antonio Scott, 28, of Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the early morning shooting, according to […]
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Florence police look for missing 37-year-old woman last seen at bus station
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 37-year-old woman who may be at risk because of medical conditions. Tonya Marie Jarvis was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday getting off a bus at the station in the 600 block of South Irby Street, police said. Jarvis is […]
Prisma Health Toumey employee’s death ruled a homicide
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter Co. Coroner’s Office says the death of a Prisma Health Toumey employee has been ruled a homicide. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office says Kevin Robinson who was a mental health professional facility died from physiological stress associated with physical altercation in the setting of.
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
