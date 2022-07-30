ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

SCDOT to improve two road intersections in Marlboro County following deaths

By Tonya Brown
wpde.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpde.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Police urge patience with traffic congestion near Florence schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is urging you to have patience with traffic congestion around schools in Florence as school starts back this week. Some people complained that traffic was backed for more than one mile just before 8 o'clock Monday morning around John...
wpde.com

3 patrol cars damaged following a high-speed chase in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Three Florence County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars were damaged Tuesday afternoon following a police chase that ended in a crash in the area of Barringer Street in Florence. Florence County Sheriff Office T.J. Joye said deputies went to a home to serve a warrant...
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marlboro County, SC
City
Blenheim, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Government
City
Salem, SC
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

2 tractor trailers collide on I-95 in Dillon Co.; 1 driver dies

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving two tractor trailers. Around 11:35 Monday night crews had to shut down I-95 southbound at the 179 mile marker because of the crash. Troopers said the wreck occurred about 7 miles west of...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 killed in Robeson County crash, trooper confirms

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people are confirmed dead following a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 130 in the Fairmont area of Robeson County, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear with N.C. Highway Patrol. Locklear said they're still working to make contact with the victims' relatives. At this time,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scdot#Cross Roads#Funerals#Intersections#Traffic Accident#Scdot Communications#Marlboro County Sheriff#S 430#S 29#Traffic Safety
wpde.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Lumberton restaurant

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Crews with the Lumberton City Fire Dept. battled a fire just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Village Station on Roberts Avenue, according to an official. Some community members said the fire appeared to be really bad. One man said it appeared the roof...
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
LEE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide

SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health Toumey employee’s death ruled a homicide

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter Co. Coroner’s Office says the death of a Prisma Health Toumey employee has been ruled a homicide. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office says Kevin Robinson who was a mental health professional facility died from physiological stress associated with physical altercation in the setting of.
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy